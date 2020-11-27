It feels like we've been waiting forever for Black Friday to arrive, and now that is has it feels like it's going to be gone so quickly. We have been seeing deals sell out all day long, and some of our favorites are already no longer available. With just hours left until Black Friday is over, there are plenty of other deals that we expect will be ending pretty soon. Whether you are looking for a 4K TV, Chromebook, iPad, laptop, new 4K monitor, or parts to build a PC, we have a bunch of great options for you.
Here are all the best last minute Black Friday deals that are remaining for you to buy.
Hulu | Save $4/mo for 12 months
Hulu is dropping the price of its monthly subscription to just $1.99 per month for new and eligible returning subscribers this Black Friday!
iPhone SE (2020) | $30 per month at Mint Mobile
This limited-time promotion scores you Apple's newest (and most affordable) iPhone paired with Mint Mobile's great service for one low monthly cost. That's right, it's the phone, financed over 24 months, plus Mint Mobile's 3GB data plan for $30 a month.
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 | $550 off at Dell
One of the best Windows laptops you can buy is on major discount right now for Black Friday, so pick it up if you've been waiting.
Amazon Fire 7 tablet | $39.99 at Amazon
Pick up Amazon's most affordable Fire tablet at a 20% discount for Black Friday! This deal saves you $10 off its regular low price. The model features a 16GB storage capacity.
Amazon Fire HD 10 | $79.99 at Amazon
The latest Fire HD 10 Tablet is currently discounted by $70 at Amazon! This is a match for its Prime Day low price, though this time it's available for everyone ahead of Black Friday.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7
The 10-inch Galaxy Tab A7 is the best deal we've found for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cloud streaming, and it's a pretty good tablet for, you know, tabletty stuff too.
Google Pixel 5 | $649 at Amazon
Score the best price yet on Google's all-new Pixel 5 at Amazon this holiday season. The unlocked 5G phone has a 6-inch OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 128GB storage, fast charging, and more.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite | $499.99 at Amazon
Samsung's Galaxy S10 Lite is currently down to $499.99 at Amazon, saving you $150 off its regular price. This device features 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and can be used with most major carriers as it's GSM and CDMA compatible.
LABISTS Raspberry Pi 4 4GB Starter Kit
Everything you need to get a Raspberry Pi 4 up and running is in this kit from LABISTS. You'll find a case with a fan, power supply, heat sinks, and even mini HDMI cables in the box! All that's left for you is to attach a keyboard and mouse then plug it into your TV or monitor.
Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch with Retina Display | $100 off
Available in Silver, Space Gray, and Gold. Powered by the M1 Chip, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive. Works with even graphics-intensive games and apps. Has a battery life that lasts up to 18 hours.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A | $99.99 at Best Buy
One of the most affordable tablets on sale right now is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A. This 8-inch 2019 tablet features 32GB storage and is currently discounted by $50 at Best Buy while supplies last.
Sonos Move | $299 at Amazon
Sonos Move is a battery-powered smart speaker that lasts up to 11 hours and recharges via USB-C or with the included base. Control it with the Sonos app, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, or your voice with Alexa. It has an IP56 rating for weather resistance and comes in black or white at $100 off.
Google Home Max | $149.99 at Best Buy
Google's best-sounding smart speaker is now discounted by $150 at Best Buy for Black Friday. This premium speaker can stream music from various streaming services and lets you voice control compatible smart devices.
LG 34WK650-W 34" UltraWide IPS Monitor | $100 off at Amazon
This 21:9 ultra-wide screen makes it easy to juggle three or four windows on the screen at a time, and HDR10 compatibility means that when connected to a compatible computer or console, you'll get richer colors and a more dynamic image.
New Xbox Wireless Controller
Microsoft cooked up a new controller for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, also compatible with Xbox One, PC, and mobile. While it sticks to familiar roots, various improvements make this the gamepad to buy.
Samsung CHG9 Series 49-inch LED Curved FHD FreeSync Monitor (C49HG90DMN) | $749.99 at Best Buy
Save $150 on the Samsung CHG9 Series LED Curved FHD FreeSync Monitor at Best Buy for Black Friday! This ultra-wide 49-inch monitor features a curved screen, 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate, two HDMI and Mini DisplayPort inputs, two USB 3.0 ports, and some stellar viewing angles as well.
FastestVPN
If you are looking for something that you can sign up for today and pay once and have access for indefinitely, this may be the best option for you. FastestVPN offers great speeds at an affordable rate, and it's easy to use. Plus, it's $18 for life when you use the code BFCM20.
PlayStation Plus 1-year Subscription | $44.99 at Amazon
Pick up a year of PlayStation Plus at GameStop and save $15 on the purchase today. This is a digital code that will be delivered to your email immediately after purchase so you can unlock access to Plus today.
Samsung UJ59 Series 32-inch 4K UHD Monitor | $269.99 at Best Buy
Samsung's UJ59 Series 32-inch 4K UHD Monitor is now $100 off at Best Buy while supplies last. Along with a 4ms response time and 60Hz refresh rate, this LED monitor features FreeSync technology, two HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, wide viewing angles, Picture-in-Picture mode, and MagicBright technology.
Ring Video Doorbell | $69.99 at Amazon
The new second-generation Ring Video Doorbell gets almost all the new features from the Ring Video Doorbell 3, all without raising the price. It's a great way to improve the privacy and security of your home without breaking the bank.
Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Philips Hue Bulbs | $271.93 at Amazon
Amazon is offering a free Echo Dot smart speaker and two Philips Hue smart bulbs with the eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi system currently, or you can grab a free Fire TV Cube with the eero 6 Pro.
Portal by Facebook devices | from $65 at Facebook
Portal by Facebook lets you connect and videochat with friends and family members while you're far apart. This Black Friday sale offers up to $65 off select models including the Portal Mini, Portal TV, Portal, and Portal+.
Casper Black Friday Sale
Casper's Black Friday sale is helping you get some extra sleep with a new mattress at 15% off! Through November 30, you'll find 15% off mattresses sitewide at Casper, excluding the Casper Element mattress, bundles, and sale items. You can also save 10% on sheets, pillows, and more, as well as 30% off bundles.
iRobot Roomba 675 | $179 at Amazon
Pick up iRobot's Roomba 675 at Amazon and save $101 today. This model works with Alexa and is good for pet hair, carpets, and hard floors. It's even able to recharge itself when the battery is low on power and lets you control when it cleans using an app on your phone.
Phonesoap 3 | From $64 at Amazon
The PhoneSoap 3 comes in seven colors to fit most people's preferences, and it's small enough not to take up too much space. You can fit just about any phone in here, from an iPhone 12 Mini to a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.
Phonesoap Wireless Qi Charger | Save 20% at Amazon
If you want to wirelessly charge your phone while it's being disinfected, this is the device to get. Just don't forget to check the coupon box to save an extra 20% off the retail price!
Apple MacBook Air 13.3-inch with Retina Display | $100 off
Similar to the laptop above, this one includes a couple of upgrades like a 512GB solid state drive. It also has an 8-core GPU instead of a 7-core GPU for a slight improvement there. Plus the dimensions are a little bigger. Other than that, it's still got the powerful M1 chip, the same amazing 2560 x 1600 Retina display, long-lasting 18-hour battery life, and Thunderbolt 3 USB ports.
Phonesoap Pro | Save 20% at Amazon
When speed is of the essence, the PhoneSoap Pro steps up. It can fully disinfect your phone in just 5 minutes. Like the model above, don't forget to check the coupon box to save an extra 20% off the full price!
Amazon Fire TV Recast 500GB | $129.99 at Amazon
Ever wish you could watch live TV using your Fire TV Stick or Echo Show 5? With the Fire TV Recast, you'll be able to watch and record live TV on those devices or a compatible mobile device. Today's deal saves you $100 off its regular price.
Apple Mac Mini M1 Chip | $70 off
In addition to this Mac Mini and the one above, you can also get the upgraded version on sale for $1,029 from a regular price of $1,099. The Mac Mini features the M1 Chip, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 512GB solid state drive. This is a great mini computer for home offices, playing games, and artistic creation. It is very powerful and capable of multitasking and switching between several programs at once.
Amazon Echo (4th-Gen) | $69.99 at Amazon
The all-new Echo (4th generation) smart speaker is also getting its first-ever discount for Black Friday. You can save 30% on one and drop it down to its best price yet.
MyHeritage DNA Test Kit | $39 at Amazon
MyHeritage's DNA test kit gives you a detailed breakdown of your origins from 42 different ethnicities from around the world, which is more than any other test on the market. You'll also gain information on living or recently-deceased relatives, as well as the ability to build your own family tree online or using the free MyHeritage app. It's $40 off right now.
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential | $24.99 at Best Buy
You get a simple alarm clock look from the LED display that also provides some other basic info like weather and date. Along with the essential clock info, there's a boost of a smart speaker with Google Assistant as well. The helpful built-in nightlight is a nice feature for middle of the night ventures down the hall. It's $25 off.
iRobot Roomba i7+ | $799 at Amazon
The Roomba i7+ can empty itself for up to 60 days at a time and lets you schedule or manually start cleanings using an app on your phone. This model is great for homes with pets as well, as it's able to capture 99% of cat & dog allergens. Right now you can save $200 off its regular price.
Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender | $99.99 at Best Buy
Best Buy is offering $100 off the regular price of Ninja's Mega Kitchen System Blender today. This set comes with a 64-ounce round bowl that doubles as a food processor and two 16-ounce single serving blender cups with built-in blades.
Nectar Black Friday Sale
This Black Friday, Nectar is offering nearly $400 worth of accessories with purchase of every mattress! You'll receive a free mattress protector, sheets set, and premium pillows, along with free shipping and Nectar's Forever Warranty.
Roku Streaming Stick+ | $29.99 at Amazon
Gain access to Roku's streaming platform, which includes all the major apps like Netflix and Hulu plus thousands of shows and movies. Stream in 4K with support for HDR content and turn your mobile device into a remote control. The Stick+ is 40% off and down to one of its best prices ever.
LG 65-inch Class NanoCell 90 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV | $996.99 at B&H
B&H has this 65-inch NanoCell 90 Series 4K Smart TV by LG discounted by $500 today. It features the webOS platform, along with Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos audio, and FilmMaker mode for a more cinematic experience.
TCL 65-inch 4K Smart Roku TV (Series 4) | $428 at Walmart
TCL's 65-inch 4K Smart Roku TV features access to all your favorite streaming apps such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Prime Video, along with built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, and a built-in tuner. Today's deal saves you $70 off.
Sony 55-inch A9G MASTER Series OLED 4K Android TV | $1,899.99 at Best Buy
Save $600 on Sony's 55-inch A9G Master Series OLED 4K Smart Android TV today at Best Buy. You can also save $100 on a mount with its purchase by clicking the 'Hot Offer' button below the item's price on its product page.
Peak Design Everyday Backpack 30L | $232 at Amazon
The Peak Design Everyday Backpack 30L provides plenty of space for all of your essentials and then some. Plus, it looks great doing it.
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop | $550 off at Dell
This powerful laptop is $550 off the normal price, so don't hesitate to pick one up!
PureVPN
The 88% savings are hard to pass up, especially if you know PureVPN is right for you. If you've been considering signing up, this may be just what you need to make the plunge and give one a shot right now. Use code Tech10 for the full savings.
