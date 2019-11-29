Connected security cameras are a great way to keep an eye on things when you're not home, and Ring is one of the leading brands in the field. While the company is better known for its video doorbells, Ring makes plenty of other security cameras as well, including the popular Floodlight Camera. You can mount the Floodlight Camera almost anywhere (though it'll need to be hardwired) and get a 1080p feed with infrared night vision so you can watch your lawn during any time of day. Of course, you also get a pair of floodlights attached to the camera, which can be set to automatically turn on when motion is detected, making it an excellent deterrent for would-be thieves. Best Black Friday deals: Over 200 deals updated in real time

The Google Pixel 3a is the phone to buy on Black Friday!

This Black Friday Lightning Deal will save you $97 on this Chromebook

Usually, the Floodlight Camera is $249 on its own, but during Black Friday, you can grab it at a $50 discount, with an Amazon Echo Dot thrown in for free.

Security and speech Ring Floodlight Camera with Echo Dot Keep an eye on things from anywhere The Ring Floodlight Camera gives you a 1080p view of your yard with infrared night vision built-in. The floodlights turn on automatically when motion is detected, scaring off any potential intruders. The included Echo Dot can be used for playing music or controlling your smart home. $199.00 $298.99 33% off See at Amazon

Connected security cameras are one of the easiest ways to keep track of your home even when you're not there, and can come especially in handy during the holiday season when package thieves are out in full force. With the Floodlight Camera, you have a constant 1080p feed of your yard that you can check on your phone at any time, and it can even notify you when it detects motion of any kind. You mount the Floodlight Camera anywhere you can hardwire it, meaning you don't have to worry about changing batteries at any point. The angle of the camera is adjustable to accommodate for different setups. If it's facing anywhere with a lot of activity (say, there's a busy street in the shot), you can assign motion zones so that you're only notified of movement within certain parts of the shot.

The two floodlights attached to the base of the camera function more as theft deterrent than as an aid for the camera itself, since there's built-in night vision thanks to the infrared sensors, and you can use your phone along with the microphone and speaker for two-way audio conversations with anyone nearby. You can also use the bundled Echo Dot for a handful of controls with the Floodlight Camera through Amazon Alexa. If you have an Echo smart display, you can even call up the video feed from the Floodlight Camera with a simple voice command. You can also remotely trigger the built-in siren when necessary using your phone or the Echo Dot. The Floodlight Camera is currently 20% off, down from $250 to $200, and Amazon is tossing in an Echo Dot free of charge. If you've been wanting to up your home security game, this bundle is a no-brainer.