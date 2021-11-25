Many of the best budget Android phones deliver a solid experience for only a few hundred dollars. But if you want to spend even less, you can pick up a Samsung Galaxy A02s on Black Friday. The prepaid smartphone is on sale for just $40 at Walmart, which is almost half price.

The Galaxy A02s is a modest smartphone with specs that reflect its price tag, but it's a great pickup if you need a spare phone. It's also a good choice for kids, especially at only $40. It can handle the basics that you'd expect from a smartphone in 2021, including sending messages, making calls, and running Android apps. It should also last a while on each charge, thanks to its 5,000 mAh battery.

Save 50% on a Samsung smartphone on Black Friday

The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display that's scratch-resistant. It has 13MP and two 2MP cameras on the back. It also has a 5MP selfie camera. You shouldn't anticipate a ton out of these compared to the best Android camera phones, but at $50 that's expected.

The Galaxy A02s only has 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card. The phone supports microSD cards up to 512GB. There are microSD Black Friday deals from SanDisk if you need a new card to expand your phone's storage. If you plan to run apps from a microSD card, make sure to get a one that's quick enough to run apps.