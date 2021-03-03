There's no time like the present to boost your smart home, especially if you can do it at a low price. If you shop today at Woot you can save on a variety of Amazon smart home devices including Echo smart speakers, Fire TV devices, Ring cameras, and even Kindle e-readers. Some of the devices are offered brand new with others being used or refurbished, so be sure to check the cosmetic condition and warranty notes carefully. Regardless, you'll be saving a ton of cash on whatever you go for with prices from just $17.

If you're after Alexa devices, there are a few deals worth looking at in today's sale including discontinued devices like the 1st-gen Echo Show and Echo Spot smart displays, as well as the 1st- and 2nd-gen Echo speakers, 1st-gen Echo Plus, and Echo Dot Kids Edition. With prices from just $25 for these, it's a great chance for you to add Alexa to more rooms in your home without paying full price for the latest models at Amazon.

Your smart TV needs are covered in this sale, too. You can grab the Fire TV Cube with a 60% discount in used condition. It combines the best of Amazon's smart TV platform with the skills of an Alexa smart speaker. The Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD is also on sale at $30.

As far as security cameras go, used Ring Stick Up Cams are just $50 in both wired and battery-powered configurations or go for the $150 Ring Floodlight Cam if you want to illuminate some outdoor areas of your home. Popular 1st-gen Blink XT security camera kits are also discounted as low as $70.

The other category of device in the sale is Kindle e-readers. While not part of your smart home setup, it's still nice to score a saving on one when you can. These 2nd-gen Kindle Oasis devices from 2017 are available for $150, compared to the $250 starting price of the latest version.

Be sure to check out the entire sale at Woot and add some more smart devices to your home for less while you still can. The sale ends tonight or when sold out. Shipping is free if you use your Amazon Prime account, otherwise it's $6.