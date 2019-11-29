This Black Friday, one of the best Android phones of the year is yours for £429.99 unlocked on Amazon. At this price point, nothing really comes close to Huawei's smaller P30, which features the same high-end processor as the Pro, and a capable 3X zoom camera. Huawei's deal on Amazon UK includes the luxurious iridescent "breathing crystal" color variant -- a personal favorite of mine-- in addition to black and aurora options.
The deal is time-limited, so you're going to want to jump on this one quickly!
Phenomenal value
Huawei P30
A fantastic all-round handset with excellent cameras.
The P30 Pro delivers in the areas that matter, with robust internal hardware backed by outstanding battery life and fast wired charging. And then there's the camera: with a 40MP primary lens and an innovative 8MP 3x zoom lens, the P30 lets you take astounding shots in any lighting condition.
This has to be one of the best UK Black Friday deal we've seen for any Android phone right now. Other highlights from Huawei this Black Friday include the excellent P30 Pro for £649. The 5G-capable behemoth that is the Mate 20X 5G is also up for £799 unlocked, a saving of £200. And the just-launched mid-range Nova 5T is also down to £399, making it a tough call between that model and the newly-discounted P30.
