Yes there have been leaks. Lots of them. Both of the Galaxy S20 lineup and the crazy new foldable Galaxy Z Flip. But nothing really matters until we see it all unveiled officially on stage. Samsung's Unpacked events are always a show. There's always something to be taken away from seeing how the company positions the products and where it tries to lead the conversation.
So come watch with us! It all gets started at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET today, and we've embedded the live stream above. The Android Central team will be on the ground taking it all in, and you'll be able to see extensive coverage of the products straight from Unpacked right here on the site.
It's going to be a fun day.
GSMA may meet on Feb 14 to discuss canceling MWC 2020 over the coronavirus
February 14, 2020, is more than Valentine's day this year. It's also the day the GSMA could decide the fate of Mobile World Congress 2020. Due to all the cancelations and fears of spreading the coronavirus, it may decide to cancel the conference this year.
What's on your Pixel 5 wish list?
We're still quite a few months out from Google announcing the Pixel 5, but that hasn't stopped some AC forum members from thinking about what they want to see on the phone.
Huawei's Mate 30 Pro will finally go on sale in the UK next week
Huawei’s flagship Mate 30 Pro will finally go on sale in the UK from February 20, exclusively via Carphone Warehouse.
These are the accessories you need for your new Galaxy S20
The Galaxy S20 phone lineup is Samsung's most impressive yet. Here is all the great gear you'll want to get to make your new Galaxy S20 even more incredible.