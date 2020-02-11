Yes there have been leaks. Lots of them. Both of the Galaxy S20 lineup and the crazy new foldable Galaxy Z Flip. But nothing really matters until we see it all unveiled officially on stage. Samsung's Unpacked events are always a show. There's always something to be taken away from seeing how the company positions the products and where it tries to lead the conversation.

So come watch with us! It all gets started at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET today, and we've embedded the live stream above. The Android Central team will be on the ground taking it all in, and you'll be able to see extensive coverage of the products straight from Unpacked right here on the site.

It's going to be a fun day.