A lot of good things come from having an Amazon Prime membership whether it be the free two-day shipping, including access to Prime Video, or additional discounts members get on select products. But if you're not using enough of the perks that come with the membership or you simply want out, you can easily cancel. We'll walk you through each step so you can end your Prime membership right away.

How to cancel Amazon Prime

From a computer go to amazon.com and hover over the link that says Account & Lists. A drop-down box will appear. Click Your Prime Membership. A page will come up detailing your current membership. Click on End Membership and Benefits in the lower left-hand corner. The following page will try to convince you to stay by telling you how much you've saved on shipping and what benefits you get with Amazon Prime. To finish canceling your membership click End My Benefits in the bottom middle.

Having an Amazon Prime membership makes it easier to get the things you need (or want) in a short amount of time. Memberships start at $13 per month or $119 per year. If you're a student, you can even get a free six-month trial followed by up to four years of membership at half price.

There are plenty of perks including being able to watch Prime Video originals or ensuring that you get what you bought in as little as two days. Still, for some people, membership isn't worth the cost. If you aren't getting as much use out of your membership or are trying to distance yourself from Amazon entirely, it's probably time to cut the cord.