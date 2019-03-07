The Galaxy S10 is chock-full of all sorts of new tech goodies, one of its most buzzworthy being its in-display fingerprint sensor.

Samsung's certainly not the first company to move the sensor underneath its display, but it is the first to use Qualcomm's ultrasonic technology that aims to be faster and more secure than optical solutions we've seen on phones like the OnePlus 6T.

In real-world use, how does the fingerprint sensor on the S10 perform? Here's what some AC forum members had to say.

me23brown

This scanner has a huge learning curve. So far I can only get it to work 50% of the time with one thumb. The other 3 don't work at all. Good Luck.

durandetto

The update made it much better, but I might end up pulling the screen protector off of it's still an issue. Haven't used a screen protector on my last 3 phones and turned them in to tmobile without issue. Obviously there's some minor scratches, but not bad enough to not get credit.

Sapient

It doesn't read my fingers well either. It always tells me to press harder. The update made it better, but not good.

AS7Edge

Register twice helps so much, thanks

What about you? How are you liking the Galaxy S10's in-screen fingerprint sensor?

