After giving us our first look at the upcoming Galaxy A71, reliable leaker OnLeaks has now collaborated with the folks over at 91Mobiles to release the first CAD renders showing the Samsung Galaxy S11 .

The renders reveal a centered hole-punch cutout at the top of the display, identical to the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ . Just like the Galaxy S10 , the screen will have a slight curve on both sides. As per OnLeaks, the upcoming flagship will have a 6.7-inch display and measure 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm.

On the back of the phone will be a similar L-shaped camera setup as the upcoming Galaxy A51 and A71 smartphones. However, instead of four cameras on the A-series phones, the Galaxy S11 will come with five rear cameras. In addition to the 108MP primary sensor, the phone will likely include an ultra-wide, telephoto, and 3D ToF cameras. Sadly, though, it is not clear what the fifth sensor will be used for.

The renders also reveal that the Galaxy S11 will not have any buttons on the left side. It will have the power as well as volume control buttons on the right side. On the bottom, it will have a USB Type-C port, with a speaker grille on the right and the microphone on the left.