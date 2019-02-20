At 11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM ET today, Samsung will begin its Unpacked event where we're expecting the company to officially unveil the Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e.

We've been talking about these phones for months at this point, so the fact that a proper announcement is right around the corner is pretty exciting.

Samsung opened early reservations for the S10 a few days ago, allowing you to basically pre-pre-order the phone to guarantee early shipping and receive a $50 credit that can be used towards accessories.

So, did our AC forum members jump on the bandwagon?