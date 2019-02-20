At 11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM ET today, Samsung will begin its Unpacked event where we're expecting the company to officially unveil the Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e.

We've been talking about these phones for months at this point, so the fact that a proper announcement is right around the corner is pretty exciting.

Samsung opened early reservations for the S10 a few days ago, allowing you to basically pre-pre-order the phone to guarantee early shipping and receive a $50 credit that can be used towards accessories.

So, did our AC forum members jump on the bandwagon?

Rose4uKY

I did reservation for pre orders for me and my husband. I have a 9 plus and he has a Note 8. Can't believe their giving 550 for the Note 8 also. I remember when the Note 9 came out my 9 plus was worth 600 but I had a Note 8 am not into the Note series which is why I got the 9 plus and I sold my Note 8 for 400 bucks. I'm excited and can't wait for the 10 plus. But after going to the slick deals...

NexusGirlX

I don't think I'll be buying this years phone. I usually buy each years Note and S phones but I think it's the year that I'll pass. Not thrilled with the hole punch and I have a perfectly good Note 9 and unlocked S9+. I just had T-Mobile unlock my Note 9. I'm using a 512 GB XS Max as my main phone this year.

Climb14er

Nope! My Note 8 is running like new and with a new factory battery installed by Ubreakit recently, I could see this phone running into its third year. I will wait for Verizon then to make me an offer I could not refuse and buy a Note 10 or S11. Who knows? At least I don't have any itch to move... anywhere... to another phone.

rushmore

Nope, I have the S9+ and Note 9. I usually get the new phones each year, but the non symmetric display impeding hole means I keep the 9s and hope these sell poorly enough to remove the hole with the "11". Yeah, that's selfish, but I really dislike the hole. Seems a stupid bubble decision by Samsung.

What about you? Have you made a reservation for the Galaxy S10?

Join the conversation in the forums!