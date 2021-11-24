Many budget Pixels have stood the test of time valiantly. Just like the Google Pixel 3 XL, the Pixel 4a is one such device. The newer Google Pixel 4a packs some killer specs inside that gorgeous matte plastic shell. Just like the preceding Pixel 3 XL is on sale, the Google Pixel 4a too is up for grabs at an amazingly low price. The Google Pixel 4a is stunning front and back, with a beautiful 5.8-inch OLED display. Google chose to make this Pixel a bit smaller, creating a size that fits perfectly in one hand. Combined with all the nifty features and a clean Android experience, this phone delivers a superior user experience. You won't find another budget phone with this kind of performance.

With the Pixel 4a, you get a flagship-level experience with minimal compromises. It comes with the Snapdragon 730G chipset, plenty of internal storage, and the best camera that sits leagues above any cheap Android phone. Seriously, the single 12MP camera is that good. You won't believe the photos were captured by a sub-$400 phone! On the hunt for a great Black Friday deal for the Pixel 4a? Look no further. Both color options of the Google Pixel 4a are currently on sale at Best Buy. You can grab one in Just Black or Bare Blue for $300 with this deal.

Google Pixel 4a - Just Black $50 off This deal oozes value, giving you the best budget phone for only $300. You'll get a Snapdragon 730G SoC, smooth performance, 128GB of storage, and that legendary Pixel photography. $300 at Best Buy

