Many budget Pixels have stood the test of time valiantly. Just like the Google Pixel 3 XL, the Pixel 4a is one such device. The newer Google Pixel 4a packs some killer specs inside that gorgeous matte plastic shell. Just like the preceding Pixel 3 XL is on sale, the Google Pixel 4a too is up for grabs at an amazingly low price.
The Google Pixel 4a is stunning front and back, with a beautiful 5.8-inch OLED display. Google chose to make this Pixel a bit smaller, creating a size that fits perfectly in one hand. Combined with all the nifty features and a clean Android experience, this phone delivers a superior user experience. You won't find another budget phone with this kind of performance.
With the Pixel 4a, you get a flagship-level experience with minimal compromises. It comes with the Snapdragon 730G chipset, plenty of internal storage, and the best camera that sits leagues above any cheap Android phone. Seriously, the single 12MP camera is that good. You won't believe the photos were captured by a sub-$400 phone!
On the hunt for a great Black Friday deal for the Pixel 4a? Look no further. Both color options of the Google Pixel 4a are currently on sale at Best Buy. You can grab one in Just Black or Bare Blue for $300 with this deal. Better hurry because we can't make any promises about the stock!
Score the ultimate budget Android phone for only $300
With the Google Pixel 4a, you can expect your purchase to last you for many years. Google uses the highest quality materials to construct its devices. The company tries to be socially responsible and most of the plastic used is recycled, which is a great move on their part.
Another factor that makes this a future-proof buy is the promise of updates. The Pixel 4a is set to receive major platform updates and security updates until August 2023. That means you'll not only get Android 12, but also Android 13 and Android 14! This alone makes up for the lack of an IP rating on this phone.
