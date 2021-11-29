Did you buy a new Samsung phone this holiday season? If you did, congrats! Check whether your Samsung phone supports wireless charging. The best charging accessory for a Samsung phone is always a first-party option. This is because Samsung uses its own special fast charging protocol. For instance, the Galaxy Watch 4 does not exactly support Qi wireless charging.

Now Samsung's propriety wireless charging stations and stands are usually pretty expensive. Lucky for you, there's still a little bit of time left before Cyber Monday deals die out. Charge your Samsung phone and another device wirelessly with the Samsung Wireless Charger Pad Duo. It's 30% off right now but the discount won't last forever. So if you hate wires, grab this charging pad.

The Charger Pad Duo will make your life a whole lot easier. Simply plop your Samsung phone on the pad and it'll top your phone right up. No more waking up in the morning and realizing you forgot to plug in! Leave your Galaxy Buds Pro on there for good measure and you'll be all set to tackle another day.

Samsung Wireless Charger Pad Duo 30% off Charge two Samsung devices at once with the Wireless Charger Pad Duo. The flat charging pad makes it easy to accommodate any Samsung phone along with an additional device on the side. At 30% off, this is a fantastic Cyber Monday deal. $42 at Amazon

The pad form factor is really efficient and reduces clutter. Sure you can get a wireless charging stand but you're more likely to knock it over. This stands true especially for bedside tables or desks in your study.

Take advantage of this amazing Cyber Monday deal while it lasts! You'll really enjoy the fact that your charger can juice up your phone and watch at the same time. You can also charge your Galaxy earbuds with Samsung's Wireless Charger Duo.