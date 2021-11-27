How long have you known Nokia? Almost all of us have grown up with the name. The legendary Nokia phones of old left an undying legacy. Today's newer models run Android and follow in the footsteps of their fathers. When buying a Nokia phone, you know that your device will last for a good amount of years.

The Nokia 8.3 is the same, bringing phenomenal value to you and stretching that over a long period. The Android phone supports 5G and as every Nokia phone, it will get 2 years of platform updates and 3 years of security updates. We've already through one update, so you know the next one's going to be Android 12.

Like most Android phones on sale this season, the Nokia 8.3 5G is also going for less. You can score an outstanding deal with $200 off the Nokia 8.3 at B&H right now. Other retailers have also cut the value flagship's price, but not by such an enticing figure.

Nokia 8.3 5G - Polar Night | $200 off Nokia 8.3 touts fantastic value with just the right ingredients. You get ultra-smooth and reliable performance, regular software updates, and an enduring battery. Grab this 2020 flagship for less with $200 off. $400 at B&H

$445 at Amazon

$434 at Walmart

The user experience is undoubtedly one of the best, delivering a clean stock Android experience. In Android Central's review, we commended the Nokia 8.3 for its Pixel-like software. It's powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset along with a memory combo of 8GB/128GB, so it runs buttery smooth. You'll enjoy gaming or consuming content on the gigantic 6.81-inch display, even if it is an LCD screen. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack too, which is no longer the norm for flagships.

Amazingly, this handset's 4,500mAh battery will go on for a while. Photography on the Nokia 8.3 can't compete with the likes of Samsung or Google, but it's nowhere close to bad. There's a 24MP selfie camera and a quad-camera setup on the rear featuring a 64MP main sensor. Last but certainly not least, the textured design on the back with the round camera bump is very refreshing.