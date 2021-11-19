You don't need to wait for Black Friday to find a killer deal on one of the best Android phones. Right now Verizon Wireless is offering up to $800 off a second flagship Galaxy device when you take out a new line with the carrier. The deal applies to the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra as well as Samsung's latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.
The most tantalizing deal is probably for the vanilla S21, though. Verizon's $800-off credit completely covers the cost of the second phone, effectively making it a BOGO (buy one, get one) offer.
The deal also knocks a considerable amount off the purchase of the two more expensive Galaxy S21 devices, taking the S21 Plus down to $199.99, and the S21 Ultra down to $399.99. And as usual, you can save even more by trading in an older device to cover the upfront cost of the first new handset.
Get up to $800 off a new Galaxy phone at Verizon
While the regular Galaxy S21 is approaching its first birthday, it's still a highly competitive smartphone, and spent most of 2021 as our pick for best Android phone for most people. The smaller size is ideal for buyers seeking a powerful Android phone that's not as hard to pocket as many competitors, and the entire S21 series recently started to get Samsung's One UI 4 software update, based on Android 12.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
One UI 4 (Android 12) beta reaches Galaxy S20, Note 20 devices in the US
Samsung's One UI 4 beta based on Android 12 is rolling out to the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 in the United States as the stable version is prepped for a January release on these devices.
MediaTek calls out Qualcomm with new Dimensity 9000 flagship chipset
On Thursday, MediaTek announced its new 2022 flagship chipset, the Dimensity 9000. It will enable some cutting-edge new features, including ray tracing, 320MP cameras, and 180Hz refresh rates.
PS5 review: Untapped potential, with a revolutionary controller
Sony's PS5 is leaps and bounds ahead of its predecessors, as it should be. With a blazing-fast SSD, a great launch lineup of games, and a sleek UI, it's clear the future is here.
These are the best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases you can buy
If you just bought yourself a Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone, then you probably want to make sure it's as protected as possible. Here are some of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases that we've found — and most are super-affordable!