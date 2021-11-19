You don't need to wait for Black Friday to find a killer deal on one of the best Android phones. Right now Verizon Wireless is offering up to $800 off a second flagship Galaxy device when you take out a new line with the carrier. The deal applies to the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra as well as Samsung's latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

The most tantalizing deal is probably for the vanilla S21, though. Verizon's $800-off credit completely covers the cost of the second phone, effectively making it a BOGO (buy one, get one) offer.