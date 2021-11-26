Motorola may not be a behemoth in the mobile industry, and its smartphones often lack much value compared to others. Still, every so often, the company manages to introduce a smartphone that impresses. The Motorola Edge is such a phone, even as it sits somewhere between a flagship and mid-range smartphone. It comes with an impressive 90Hz OLED display, versatile triple camera setup, and even has NFC, which isn't a given on Motorola smartphones.

Powered by the Snapdragon 765 5G chipset, the Motorola Edge features the same chip that powered many of the best budget Android phones of 2020, although it was offered at a more premium price. While the phone may have been overlooked because of its price tag, this latest Black Friday deal from B&H makes this a much better buy, even in 2021.

The Motorola Edge normally retails for $700, and honestly, it's not worth it at that price. But right now, you can snag the phone for nearly half-off at just $380. At that price, the Motorola Edge might definitely be worth a look.

Motorola Edge 5G The Motorola Edge is a good 5G smartphone with a reliable processor, a vibrant OLED display, and a versatile camera set up to match many of the best Android phones on the market. Save $320 for a limited time. $380 at B&H

The Motorola Edge features a 25MP primary camera with an ultrawide angle and telephoto sensor. It has a whopping 256GB of storage which should be more than enough for most people, and the 6GB of RAM makes it plenty snappy. There's also a 4,500mAh battery which should keep you going for a while.

If you're looking out for some Black Friday Android phone deals, this might be the one for you. However, you have to act quickly, as the sale only lasts for a limited time today!