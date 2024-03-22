One of our favorite Meta Quest 3 accessories is ONLY $25 during Amazon's Big Spring Sale!

If you're looking to upgrade your VR setup for cheap, we've got just the Meta Quest 3 deal for you. The Zyber Elite Strap, one of our favorite accessories for folks looking to replace the included Meta strap, is currently sitting with a massive 36% discount during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, no strings attached. As if that wasn't enough, you can also clip a 20% coupon to be applied during checkout for even more savings.

Zyber Elite Strap replacement: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CHPDYLW1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $38.99 $24.99 at Amazon, plus 20% off coupon during checkout As part of its major Spring Sale event, Amazon is quietly dropping 36% off the Zyber Elite Strap, a versatile and highly-adjustable strap that can totally eliminate neck and head discomfort during those longer VR gaming sessions. It doesn't come with a battery pack, but if you don't need to extend the 2-ish hours of battery life on your Meta Quest 3, this Zyber strap is a wise choice. Pick one up now and you can even grab an additional 20% off coupon (just don't miss the little checkbox on the product page).

The Zyber Elite Strap is one of our favorite Meta Quest 3 accessories, not because it's particularly high-tech, but because it does what it's trying to do particularly well. This replacement head strap doesn't come with a battery pack like the BoboVR M3 Pro, but it adds a considerable amount of comfort for long gameplay sessions. The cloth strap that ships with the Meta Quest 3 is good enough for some people, but the Zyber Strap has multiple adjustment points for a fine-tuned fit, with a double-hinge system and downward tilt that takes some of the pressure off your head.

The Meta Quest 3 is one of the best VR headsets ever made, so why shouldn't it have a better head strap? The Prime Day-esque Amazon Big Spring Sale ends on Monday, March 25th, so don't wait too long if this discount piques your interest.