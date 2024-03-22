One of our favorite Meta Quest 3 accessories is ONLY $25 during Amazon's Big Spring Sale!
The sale just keeps getting better.
If you're looking to upgrade your VR setup for cheap, we've got just the Meta Quest 3 deal for you. The Zyber Elite Strap, one of our favorite accessories for folks looking to replace the included Meta strap, is currently sitting with a massive 36% discount during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, no strings attached. As if that wasn't enough, you can also clip a 20% coupon to be applied during checkout for even more savings.
Zyber Elite Strap replacement: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CHPDYLW1%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">
$38.99 $24.99 at Amazon, plus 20% off coupon during checkout
As part of its major Spring Sale event, Amazon is quietly dropping 36% off the Zyber Elite Strap, a versatile and highly-adjustable strap that can totally eliminate neck and head discomfort during those longer VR gaming sessions.
It doesn't come with a battery pack, but if you don't need to extend the 2-ish hours of battery life on your Meta Quest 3, this Zyber strap is a wise choice. Pick one up now and you can even grab an additional 20% off coupon (just don't miss the little checkbox on the product page).
The Zyber Elite Strap is one of our favorite Meta Quest 3 accessories, not because it's particularly high-tech, but because it does what it's trying to do particularly well. This replacement head strap doesn't come with a battery pack like the BoboVR M3 Pro, but it adds a considerable amount of comfort for long gameplay sessions. The cloth strap that ships with the Meta Quest 3 is good enough for some people, but the Zyber Strap has multiple adjustment points for a fine-tuned fit, with a double-hinge system and downward tilt that takes some of the pressure off your head.
The Meta Quest 3 is one of the best VR headsets ever made, so why shouldn't it have a better head strap? The Prime Day-esque Amazon Big Spring Sale ends on Monday, March 25th, so don't wait too long if this discount piques your interest.
Be an expert in 5 minutes
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.