How to preorder the Meta Quest 3: early deals and everything you need to know

The latest VR headset from Meta was unveiled just moments ago, and we can already tell you how you can be first in line to preorder the Meta Quest 3.

Just as we anticipated, Meta Connect 2023 told us everything that we needed to know about the long-awaited Quest 3. The new virtual reality headset starts at $499.99 USD / £479.99 GBP for the 128GB version, with an increase to $649.99 USD /

£619.99 when you bump the storage up to 512GB. Preorders start today, September 27th and the headsets will begin shipping out on October 10th (interestingly, the same day as Amazon's epic Prime Big Deal Days sale).

The Quest 3 is set to be the most powerful VR headset that Meta has ever produced, thanks to the new Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor, 33% more RAM, and the addition of the 4K+ Infinite Display. These specs give you lightning-fast speeds and a 30% boost in resolution compared to the Quest 2, plus the headset has been redesigned to be significantly lighter and thinner than its predecessor.

The Quest 3 is clearly a leap forward, and here are a few ways that you can order the headset today. There aren't too many preorder offers just yet, but we'll keep updating this guide throughout the day as new deals go live.

Meta Quest 3 preorder deals

Meta Quest 3: From $499.99, plus free copy of Asgard's Wrath 2 at Meta Preorder the Quest 3 headset directly from Meta and you'll get a free copy of the new game Asgard's Wrath 2, a mind-blowing action RPG that we compared to "Zelda in VR" . That's a $59.99 value! Purchase the 512GB version of the console and you'll also get six free months of Meta Quest Plus.

Meta Quest 3: From $499.99, preorder details TBC at Best Buy Best Buy hasn't confirmed many details about their Quest 3 preorder deal just yet, but if past early offers are any indication, it's gonna be good. Click Notify Me on the Best Buy product page linked above and they'll give you a heads up when the preorder is live, or just check this page later today for updates.

Interested in the Meta Quest 2?