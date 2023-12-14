Last chance! Get the best Meta Quest 2 deal I've ever seen, just moments before the Christmas cutoff

Apparently left over from the Black Friday festivities we enjoyed last month, you can still buy the Meta Quest 2 and get a $50 discount AND a free $50 gift card out of the deal if you order the headset from Best Buy now. The best part is that you'll get it by Christmas if you place the order ASAP. Procrastinators, rejoice!

Sure, the Meta/Oculus Quest 2 may be old news now that the Quest 3 is dominating the headlines, but it's still one of the better VR headsets that money can buy, complete with 120Hz refresh rate support, 2-3 hours of battery life, and over 500 games currently available to play. Remember that old viral video of the kid unboxing the Nintendo N64 on Christmas morning? This is kind of like that, except you're saving money.

Meta Quest 2 128GB: $299.99 $249.99, plus free $50 gift card at Best Buy If you're curious about the world of VR gaming but you don't want to break the bank, consider this deal that slashes $50 off the price of the Meta Quest 2, a versatile headset that still reigns as one of the best VR consoles around. To make the deal even sweeter, Best Buy will also give you a $50 gift card and three months of YouTube Premium streaming for 100% free.

✅Recommended for: gamers who want to experience the power of VR on a budget.

❌Skip this deal if: you can afford the more-powerful Meta Quest 3; you hate Facebook/Meta/Mark Zuckerberg.

Trying to finish up your holiday shopping? You can find more sweet tech deals for Android fans in our holiday gift guide.