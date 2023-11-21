Nice! A bunch of my favorite Meta Quest accessories are on sale for Black Friday

The Meta Quest 3 has a fantastic core experience, but the more you use it, the more you notice how it could use an upgrade. Even though it has a modular design for fixing its issues, Meta's official Quest 3 accessories are painfully expensive. I'd recommend you stock up on the Black Friday Quest accessory deals available now, instead.

The Meta Quest 3 costs $200 more than the Quest 2 — owing to all of the upgrades — so spending more on accessories to resolve its issues can feel like a rip-off, even if it'll pay off in a more immersive experience. That's why our list of the best Quest 3 accessories comes from third-party brands; they work well, only without the Meta label that seems to double the price.

In fact, most of our favorites already have Black Friday deals, making them cheaper than ever. For example, why spend $130 on the official Quest 3 strap with battery pack when you can get this comfortable YOGES battery head strap for $50, or $20 off, thanks to this current Black Friday deal? My VR-loving colleague Nick Sutrich called it the one accessory that the Quest 3 needs more than anything else.

YOGES Battery Head Strap: $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon This Quest 3 head strap gives you a more secure fit than the default cloth strap thanks to the knob, offers plenty more padding for the back of your head, and adds about an hour of extra playtime.

If you can accept the Quest 3's short battery life and solely care about a comfort upgrade, the Zybervr head strap is our favorite Elite strap alternative, thanks to its second hinge point for a more versatile fit. Again, at this deal price, it's less than half the price of Meta's $70 Elite Strap.

Zybervr Head Strap for Quest 3: $38.99 $31.19 at Amazon Aside from giving you a ton of padding, the Zybervr strap benefits from a unique design. The downward-tilting back portion sits higher on your head for better support, and the hinged design ensures you can get the lens sitting at the perfect angle for the best visuals. We've tested it, and we love it.

The Soundcore VR P10 earbuds are the best Quest headphones on the market because they give you punchy wireless audio without Bluetooth latency; the USB-C dongle even has charging passthrough so you can use a battery pack. Meta sells a "Made for Meta" version of these earbuds with the same specs that cost $100; on Amazon, you can get the P10 version for nearly half that, and it feels much more reasonable.

Soundcore VR P10 wireless earbuds: $79 $51.98 at Amazon With low latency audio, these will immerse you with better sound than the built-in Quest 3 speakers and avoid audio bleed to annoy your roommates. They have great bass and clarity, and they come with a unique USB-C dongle with passthrough enabled, something you can't get with most earbuds.

One of our absolute favorite Quest 3 accessories is something you can't even get from the Meta store yet: proper controller straps with knuckle grips and a battery opening cover that makes it easier to swap new batteries in. This upgrade won't cost you much, either.

AMVR Meta Quest 3 controller grips: $29.99 $24.99 at Amazon AMVR's unique design ensures you have a quick-swapping battery compartment and, more importantly, no tracking LEDs get covered up. Our tester praised the "nice powdery finish" to combat sweat, the knuckle grips that let you grip the controllers loosely without fear of throwing them, and the way they "work as an excellent counter-weight" since the controllers are fairly small to hold.

My final, most obvious recommendation is to snag a few sweat-wicking silicone covers from Amazon. Compared to Meta's $40 option, you can get five off-brand face covers for the same price — 43% off, thanks to Black Friday — and swap between them after each sweaty Quest 3 workout.

APEXINNO VR Silicone Face Pad Cover for Quest 3: $13.99 $7.99 at Amazon The default Quest 3 facial interface is fairly comfortable, but absorbs sweat due to its cloth material. That's a recipe for disaster if you use it actively, so you should stock up on silicone to cover the default interface when playing more active games like Beat Saber or Supernatural.

I could truly go on and on — many of the best Link cable alternatives are discounted, for example, and they already cost a lot less than Meta's official $79 cable — but you should get the gist here. However you want to augment your Quest 3, you can pay half price on a third-party alternative, or even less with a good Black Friday Quest accessory deal.

I sincerely hope Meta throws us a bone and discounts some of its accessories for Black Friday, but Meta rarely discounts products this early. For years, Meta's only Black Friday Quest deals were to give you an Oculus gift card with the full-priced headset. Now, you can get the Quest 2 for just $250, but we doubt the Quest 3 or its accessories will get a price cut.

So in lieu of that, my recommendation is to hunt for deals from reputable Quest 3 accessory makers. Many of the more popular Quest 2 brands like Kiwi Design and VR Cover are still creating their Quest 3 accessories, but our accessory guide should give you a starting point on where to look.

Personally, I'm buying the YOGES strap, as the cloth version just doesn't work for me after getting used to the Elite design, and I want that extra bit of juice for longer sessions!