The best Meta Quest 3 Black Friday deals available right now — holiday discounts are coming

The holiday season is just around the corner, so if you're looking to find a Black Friday Meta Quest 3 deal, you've come to the right place. Admittedly, we haven't seen a large number of Quest 3 discounts just yet, but we'll keep adding any offers to this page as they appear.

As we detail in our Quest 3 review, this is the most powerful VR headset that Meta has ever produced, thanks to the new Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor, 33% more RAM, and the addition of the 4K+ Infinite Display. These specs give you lightning-fast speeds and a 30% boost in resolution compared to the Quest 2, plus the headset has been redesigned to be significantly lighter and thinner than its predecessor. Games are already getting Quest 3-enhancements, including better graphics, smoother performance, and exclusive mixed-reality modes. Plus, there are plenty of upcoming Meta Quest games that will be shipping with Quest 3 enhancements out of the box including Assassin's Creed Nexus, Asgard's Wrath 2, and more. Deals may be few and far between at the moment, but let's take a look at what's available now.

Meta Quest 3 deals

1. Meta Quest 3: From $499.99, plus free copy of Asgard's Wrath 2 at Meta Order the Quest 3 headset directly from Meta and you'll get a free copy of the new game Asgard's Wrath 2, a mind-blowing action RPG that we compared to "Zelda in VR" . That's a $59.99 value! Purchase the 512GB version of the console and you'll also get six free months of Meta Quest Plus.

2. Meta Quest 3: From $499.99, plus free copy of Asgard's Wrath 2 at Best Buy Preorder the Meta Quest 3 headset from Best Buy and you'll get a free copy of Asgard's Wrath 2 along with a six-month trial of Best Buy's VR subscription service.

3. Meta Quest 3: From $499.99, plus free copy of Asgard's Wrath 2 at Amazon Surprise, surprise. Just like the other two retailers on this list, Amazon is giving away free copies of Asgard's Wrath 2 when you buy the Meta Quest 3 through everyone's favorite online retailer.

4. Meta Quest 3: From $499.99, plus free copy of Asgard's Wrath 2 If you prefer Newegg, the company is also offering the Quest 3 with what's assumed to be the year's best VR game, Asgard's Wrath 2. That's a $60 game for free by doing absolutely nothing special.

Interested in the Meta Quest 2?

FAQ

How much is the Meta Quest 3?

The new virtual reality headset starts at $499.99 USD / £479.99 GBP for the 128GB version, with an increase to $649.99 USD / £619.99 when you bump the storage up to 512GB.

When do Black Friday sales start?

Although Black Friday isn't officially until November 24th (aka the day after Thanksgiving), many retailers have begun launching their sitewide sale events early. Many sales will continue through the following weekend, as well, until Cyber Monday hits on November 27th. Needless to say, there are plenty of opportunities to save cash on tech this month.

To see what I mean, check out my guides to the best Amazon Black Friday deals and Best Buy Black Friday deals.