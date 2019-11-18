What you need to know
- An APK teardown has reaffirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S11 will feature a 108MP primary camera sensor.
- Along with significant increase in megapixel count, the Galaxy S11 may also have support for 8K video recording.
- Some of the other new camera features that might debut with the Galaxy S11 series include Director's View, Single Take Photo, and Night Hyperlapse.
The folks over at XDA Developers have found references to several new camera features while performing an APK teardown of the latest version of the Samsung Camera app. These features include Director's View, Single Take Photo, Night Hyperlapse, vertical panoramas, custom filters, and more.
More interestingly, they found evidence that suggests the Galaxy S11 will be the first Samsung flagship smartphone to support 8K video recording. This isn't a complete surprise, though, as the Exynos 990 chipset that is expected to power the international variants of the Galaxy S11, supports 8K@30fps video encoding and decoding. Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 865 chipset is expected to support 8K video recording as well.
Along with a powerful chipset, 8K video recording also requires a camera sensor with 33,177,600 or higher pixels. As a few recent leaks have suggested, the Galaxy S11 might feature a 108MP primary camera sensor. The strings found during the APK teardown reaffirm the presence of a 108MP sensor, although we still do not know the difference between the ISOCELL Bright HMX and the "improved" sensor that the Galaxy S11 is rumored to use.
Additionally, XDA Developers found reference to a 20:9 aspect ratio, which could mean that Samsung's 2020 flagship phones will have a slightly taller aspect ratio. The Galaxy S11 series is rumored to come equipped with high refresh rate displays as well.
