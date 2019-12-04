What you need to know
- Reliable leaker @OnLeaks has shared renders of the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite.
- The phones are tweaked versions of their non-Lite counterparts released earlier this year.
- Samsung could announce both phones at an event later this month.
Samsung's release pattern for its flagship phones hasn't changed much at all in the past few years. The beginning of the year sees the latest Galaxy S devices, with the new Note debuting around August/September. Samsung's apparently throwing a wrench in that pattern for 2019, however, as we now have full renders for two new devices — the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite.
Galaxy S10 Lite
Let's start first with the Galaxy S10 Lite. 91Mobiles published these renders as ones for the Galaxy A91, but it's suspected that these will essentially be the same exact phone, save for different SKUs.
In any case, the S10 Lite looks a lot like the upcoming Galaxy S11, featuring a centered hole-punch cutout in the display and a larger camera housing on the back that's positioned to the far-left.
The Galaxy S10 Lite is said to have a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 855, and 8GB of RAM. We'll also see a beefy 4,500 mAh battery, support for Samsung's ludicrous 45W wired charging, and 128GB of internal storage. Camera-wise, we should be looking at a 48MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP telephoto camera.
Add that together with USB-C, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 5G-capable variant, and the S10 Lite doesn't seem to cut any corners despite the "Lite" moniker. There doesn't appear to be a 3.5mm headphone jack, however, so just keep that in mind.
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Moving over to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the first thing you'll notice is that its design looks awfully similar to that of the S10 Lite — including the centered hole-punch display and chunky camera bump.
Details on the Note 10 Lite aren't as plentiful as they are for the S10 Lite, but there's still enough to talk about. The display is said to be between 6.5 and 6.7-inches, the processor will be Samsung's own Exynos 9810, and we'll get 6GB of RAM.
A 3.5mm headphone jack is present, something you don't get on the regular Note 10, and the iconic S Pen is included. Similar to the S10 Lite/A91 branding, it's reported that the Note 10 Lite could be sold as the Galaxy A81 in certain markets.
Launching this month?
91Mobiles says that both the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite will be announced at an event later this month, meaning we shouldn't have to wait too long before Samsung makes them official.
It's unclear right now which markets Samsung will sell the S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite in, but as soon as we learn more about the phones, we'll let you know.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
