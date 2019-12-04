What you need to know Reliable leaker @OnLeaks has shared renders of the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite.

The phones are tweaked versions of their non-Lite counterparts released earlier this year.

Samsung could announce both phones at an event later this month.

Samsung's release pattern for its flagship phones hasn't changed much at all in the past few years. The beginning of the year sees the latest Galaxy S devices, with the new Note debuting around August/September. Samsung's apparently throwing a wrench in that pattern for 2019, however, as we now have full renders for two new devices — the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Galaxy S10 Lite

Let's start first with the Galaxy S10 Lite. 91Mobiles published these renders as ones for the Galaxy A91, but it's suspected that these will essentially be the same exact phone, save for different SKUs. In any case, the S10 Lite looks a lot like the upcoming Galaxy S11, featuring a centered hole-punch cutout in the display and a larger camera housing on the back that's positioned to the far-left. The Galaxy S10 Lite is said to have a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 855, and 8GB of RAM. We'll also see a beefy 4,500 mAh battery, support for Samsung's ludicrous 45W wired charging, and 128GB of internal storage. Camera-wise, we should be looking at a 48MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP telephoto camera. Add that together with USB-C, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 5G-capable variant, and the S10 Lite doesn't seem to cut any corners despite the "Lite" moniker. There doesn't appear to be a 3.5mm headphone jack, however, so just keep that in mind. Galaxy Note 10 Lite