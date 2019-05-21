Galaxy S10 and S10+ are getting a gorgeous new Cardinal Red color option

What you need to know
- Galaxy S10 and S10+ are getting a new Cardinal Red color variant.
- The new variants are set to go live shortly.
- Availability will likely vary based on global markets.
Samsung is known to introduce new color options to reignite excitement in its flagships, and that's no different this year. Leaked renders by Roland Quandt suggest the Galaxy S10 and S10+ will be getting a gorgeous red color option that will be called Cardinal Red.
Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ in "Cardinal Red" coming soon.— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 21, 2019
More pics (scroll to bottom):
S10: https://t.co/1MeZIoFaME
S10+: https://t.co/Ap8KHuA1K9 pic.twitter.com/mMc46qi5pT
There's no indication of when the Cardinal Red GS10 and S10+ will make their debut, with Quandt only noting that they're "coming soon." We'll have to wait until the color option goes live to know more about availability in global markets. If history is any indication, the red model will slot it at the same price point as the regular S10 and S10+.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.