Galaxy S10 and S10+ are getting a gorgeous new Cardinal Red color option

Samsung is known to introduce new color options to reignite excitement in its flagships, and that's no different this year. Leaked renders by Roland Quandt suggest the Galaxy S10 and S10+ will be getting a ‏gorgeous red color option that will be called Cardinal Red.

There's no indication of when the Cardinal Red GS10 and S10+ will make their debut, with Quandt only noting that they're "coming soon." We'll have to wait until the color option goes live to know more about availability in global markets. If history is any indication, the red model will slot it at the same price point as the regular S10 and S10+.