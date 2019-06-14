Almost exactly a month ago, the Galaxy S10 5G made its U.S. debut on Verizon. Now, the handset is making its way to Sprint.

In a press release, Sprint announced that it'll officially start selling the Galaxy S10 5G on June 21. This will be the carrier's third 5G devices, following in the footsteps of the LG V50 and HTC 5G Hub.

We got a chance to use the S10 5G back at Mobile World Congress in February, and while the potential for 5G is exciting, there's a lot of other cool stuff going on with the phone, too. Its 6.7-inch screen is gigantic, the additional time-of-flight camera sensor on the back allows for a live bokeh effect when recording video, and the 4,500 mAh battery should make this one of Android's undisputed battery champs.