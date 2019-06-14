What you need to know
- The Galaxy S10 5G will be available at Sprint on June 21.
- Pre-orders for the phone are open now.
- It'll initially be sold in Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, and Kansas City.
Almost exactly a month ago, the Galaxy S10 5G made its U.S. debut on Verizon. Now, the handset is making its way to Sprint.
In a press release, Sprint announced that it'll officially start selling the Galaxy S10 5G on June 21. This will be the carrier's third 5G devices, following in the footsteps of the LG V50 and HTC 5G Hub.
We got a chance to use the S10 5G back at Mobile World Congress in February, and while the potential for 5G is exciting, there's a lot of other cool stuff going on with the phone, too. Its 6.7-inch screen is gigantic, the additional time-of-flight camera sensor on the back allows for a live bokeh effect when recording video, and the 4,500 mAh battery should make this one of Android's undisputed battery champs.
Initially, Sprint will only sell the Galaxy S10 5G in Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, and Kansas City — markets that were upgraded to Sprint's 5G network in May. In the weeks following, the S10 5G will expand to Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix, and Washington D.C.
Pre-orders for the Galaxy S10 5G are open now for $40.28/month with $0 down on a Sprint Flex lease (a savings of $250 compared to the phone's normal price).
If you decide to get the phone, just keep in mind that it'll only work on Sprint's Unlimited Premium plan. It costs $80/month and comes with unlimited talk, text, and data, 100GB of LTE mobile hotspot usage, and full HD streaming. You also get included subscriptions to Amazon Prime, Twitch Prime, Hulu, and Tidal HiFi.
