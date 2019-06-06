What you need to know Factory renders suggest Samsung is getting rid of the 3.5mm jack in the Note 10.

There won't be a Bixby button as well, which is a welcome move.

The renders reveal a design overhaul, with an Infinity-O cutout at the front and a new camera array at the back.

Early Galaxy Note 10 rumors from last week suggested the device won't feature a 3.5mm jack or physical buttons, and it looks like there was some validity to that. Factory CAD renders obtained by 91Mobiles gives us an early look at the design of Samsung's upcoming flagship, and there's considerable change from the Galaxy S10 series. For one thing, Samsung is said to be getting rid of the headphone jack. The Note 10 won't be Samsung's first phone to ditch the 3.5mm jack — as the Galaxy A80 doesn't have one either — but with the Note series catered to power users, its omission will be keenly felt.

The power button is also missing on the right of the device, with the publication noting that it has switched to the left, underneath the volume rocker. The dedicated Bixby button is making way to accommodate the power button on the left, and at the bottom we see a slot for the S Pen, USB-C charging port, and speaker grille. Up front, the Galaxy Note 10 set to feature a 6.3-inch QHD+ panel with an Infinity-O cutout in the middle. Unlike the Galaxy S10+, the cutout is wide for a single camera module. At 7.9mm, the Note 10 is also set to be considerably thinner than its predecessor (8.8mm), with the chassis getting wider around the sides to accommodate the hardware buttons.