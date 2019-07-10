We're just a few short weeks away from Samsung's big Unpacked event that's taking place on August 7. Leading up to that, new renders of the Galaxy Note 10 have surfaced (via Ishan Agarwal) to give us yet another look at the phone.

We've previously seen renders of the Note 10 in its Black color, and while we now have more Black renders to feast our eyes upon, this is also the first time we're seeing renders of the Note 10 in Silver.

The Silver Note 10 looks awfully impressive, featuring a glass back that appears to shift colors depending on how the light hits it. In the render shown above, it appears that we'll see shades of green, blue, and purple. If you ask me, it looks pretty damn great.