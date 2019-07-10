What you need to know
- New renders for the Note 10 show the phone in Silver and Black colors.
- There doesn't appear to be a power button on the right side of the phone.
- Samsung will announce the Note 10 on August 7 at its Unpacked event.
We're just a few short weeks away from Samsung's big Unpacked event that's taking place on August 7. Leading up to that, new renders of the Galaxy Note 10 have surfaced (via Ishan Agarwal) to give us yet another look at the phone.
We've previously seen renders of the Note 10 in its Black color, and while we now have more Black renders to feast our eyes upon, this is also the first time we're seeing renders of the Note 10 in Silver.
The Silver Note 10 looks awfully impressive, featuring a glass back that appears to shift colors depending on how the light hits it. In the render shown above, it appears that we'll see shades of green, blue, and purple. If you ask me, it looks pretty damn great.
These renders also confirm the Note 10's bezel-less display with the Infinity-O style cutout for the front-facing camera in the center of the screen. There will also be three cameras on the back, along with an LED flash.
Looking through the renders, it does appear that Samsung might have gotten rid of the Note 10's physical power button. We can still see the volume rocker and what's likely a Bixby button on the left frame, but based on these renders and the ones we saw back in early June, we aren't seeing the usual power button on the right side of the phone.
There have been conflicting rumors regarding Samsung removing physical buttons from the Note 10, so it wouldn't be unlikely for this to be the case. Similarly, the Note 10 will also be the first Note device to ship without a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10: News, Rumors, Release Date, Specs, and More!