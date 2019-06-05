The Galaxy A80 was unveiled earlier this year in Thailand, with the phone being the first from Samsung with a rotating camera module. The microsite for the phone is now live, and Samsung will be holding exclusive preview events in the country on June 8 and 9, with the official launch slated for shortly thereafter.

The highlight of the phone is a rotating camera module that doubles up as a selfie camera — much like the ZenFone 6. It houses a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a time-of-flight sensor.

The phone features a notchless 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, and is one of the first in the market to be powered by Qualcomm's latest mid-range Snapdragon 730G chipset. You also get an in-display fingerprint scanner, 3700mAh battery, a 25W fast charger (which is a nice touch), but on the downside, you lose out on the 3.5mm jack. It comes with Samsung One UI on top of Android 9.0 Pie out of the box.

The phone will be available in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. When it comes to the pricing, the Galaxy A80 is set to retail for around the ₹40,000 ($570) figure.