There are a lot of sick Android handsets to choose from these days. The OnePlus 7 Pro is one of the fastest phones we've ever used, the Galaxy S10 has the best display of any phone on the market, and the Pixel 3's camera remains undefeated.

Later in the year, however, we'll have our eyes peeled to what Samsung shows off with the Galaxy Note 10.

Details on the Note 10 are mostly a mystery at this point, but that hasn't stopped a lot of our forum members from getting hyped for it.