Ready or not, Black Friday 2019 is right around the corner. The annual shopping season used to be reserved for just one day, but now we're seeing discounts already being offered and going through the end of the week.
This is one of the best times of the year to buy new tech, especially Android phones. Whether you're looking for a flagship Note 10 or something more affordable like a Moto G7, there are bound to be all sorts of discounts to help save you some coin.
Taking a look through the AC forums, some of our members are already talking about their Black Friday shopping plans.
What about you? Do you plan on buying an Android phone during Black Friday?
Join the conversation in the forums!
