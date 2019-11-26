Google PIxel 4 XL and Pixel 3 XLSource: Android Central

Ready or not, Black Friday 2019 is right around the corner. The annual shopping season used to be reserved for just one day, but now we're seeing discounts already being offered and going through the end of the week.

This is one of the best times of the year to buy new tech, especially Android phones. Whether you're looking for a flagship Note 10 or something more affordable like a Moto G7, there are bound to be all sorts of discounts to help save you some coin.

Taking a look through the AC forums, some of our members are already talking about their Black Friday shopping plans.

mia_xoxo

With black Friday around the corner I'm trying to figure out which phone would be the best value. I'm currently using my pixel 3 and was thinking to upgrade to the 4 but with so many reviews saying it wasn't worth the price I started looking at the unlocked Note 10. Now that the pixels price is dropping do you think it now makes it a better option over the Note 10?

bhatech

I already have the pixel 4 XL, but also getting the Note 10 again during black Friday sale. I have $150 Microsoft store coupon in addition to $200 off black Friday sale and $600 trade in for pixel 3 XL. I'll pick up an used pixel 3 XL locally for around $400 and will trade that in. If you have trade in then Note 10 will be much cheaper and since you say you don't care about updates etc, then...

Joshua Luther2

I've had my S9 for 20 months and am tired of Samsung so I ordered a 128gb White Pixel 4 XL today from Best Buy. $300 off plus $150 trade in.

What about you? Do you plan on buying an Android phone during Black Friday?

