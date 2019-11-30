I've been playing Shadowkeep since release, and it has reignited my love of Destiny 2. It's made me pick the game up on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam. Unfortunately, I had to pay the full price for the expansion, but you don't have to! This Black Friday weekend, Bungie has discounted both the standard and deluxe editions of Shadowkeep on all platforms — except Stadia, where it is still free with a Stadia purchase —by up to 40%.

Destiny 2 is one of the biggest games of the last few years, and each year, it evolves into a better version of itself. Shadowkeep is the latest update to the MMORPG, and it brings a vast slew of upgrades. From an entirely new armor system to a brand new raid, Shadowkeep offers something new for every player.

With an entirely new armor system, a new raid, and a new planet, Shadowkeep is a fitting expansion to the Destiny 2 universe.

The Xbox One X version of Shadowkeep is enhanced with 4K visuals, making it stunning to look at and play.

Bungie moved Destiny 2 over to steam when they separated from Activision and it was a great choice. Steam is the home Destiny 2 should have always had.

Should you buy the standard or deluxe version?

Even with a discount, the deluxe edition is still $45, but it includes four season passes. The season passes are going to be around $10 each, so if you are likely to buy those anyway, then the deluxe edition makes the most sense. The deluxe edition also comes with a few cosmetics that help make your guardian stand out from the crowd.

Platform agnostic

I bought the deluxe edition when I bought it, and I still think it is the best choice, and now I've picked it up for multiple platforms. Although Destiny 2 does support cross-save, you will need to buy the expansions on each system to make it count.

I like being able to play with my clan on PS4 in the front room when I can, but if I want to run a few strikes or hit gambit, I can do that on PC in the office and not disturb the rest of my family. Your progress saves across the different systems; you just can't play with other system players.

