Desktop computers, laptops, essential office accessories, home theater equipment, and more are all going on sale during Dell's Black Friday sale , with select discounts available right now! That makes Dell one of the first to get in on the Black Friday festivities this year, though that doesn't mean it will have the best deals. Below we shout out a few of our favorite deals in its ad this year to keep in mind while you're shopping this month.

Dell's not wasting any time this year when it comes to Black Friday shopping . Though its ad for the major shopping holiday was just released today, there are already deals live right now to browse and even more to prepare to snag in the next few weeks as the big day approaches.

One of the year's best budget desktops is becoming even more affordable come Thanksgiving Day! This doorbuster goes live at 10PM ET on 11/28, bringing its regular cost of $630 down to just $499.99 while supplies last.

This tiny wireless speaker is receiving a 50% discount at Dell starting November 24! That takes its price down to just $99 . It can instantly access your music library via various streaming services thanks to its built-in Wi-Fi functionality, and it also has Amazon Alexa integration for voice control.

Featuring a 9th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 9700K processor with 16GB memory, a 512GB SSD, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2070 8GB graphics and Alienware's High-Performance Liquid Cooling, this is one of the most powerful computers you'll find on sale during Dell's Black Friday sale. It drops to $1,699.99 from a regular price of $2,079.99 starting 9AM ET on Black Friday, 11/29 while supplies last.

Other deals to keep an eye on:

Deals worth ignoring

Dell's Black Friday ad is full of great deals, but there are always a few at every store that aren't as great as they seem. Some we may see near the advertised price weeks before Black Friday begins. Other times. you can find better deals at other retailers on the same day, so you should always keep your eyes open for what might be an even better discount.

Dell 24 Gaming Monitor (S2419HGF) for $99.99

Dell Thunderbolt Dock TB16 with 180W Adapter for $145.99

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM Bluetooth Speaker for $99.99

Though Dell's Black Friday deals officially begin today, most of the best offers are being held back until Thanksgiving Day or Black Friday. Doorbusters start at 10AM ET on Thanksgiving Day and continue on throughout the day, while the Black Friday doorbusters begin at 8AM on 11/29. Stay tuned for even more Dell news, including all the info you'll need regarding its upcoming Cyber Monday sale.

