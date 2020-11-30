Smart home tech is everywhere you look in 2020. From being able to control light bulbs from your phone or adjusting your home's heater with your voice, there are smarter and easier ways to do just about anything.
We've seen a lot of this technology become more affordable than ever in recent years, though we'll certainly never complain about being able to save even more. Cyber Monday is officially in full swing, and as part of it, Amazon is offering massive discounts on a wide array of popular smart home devices — slashing prices by up to 47% in some cases.
Whether you're in the market for smart bulbs, a door lock, or even a ceiling fan, there's a deal here for you.
SYLVANIA Smart+ LED Light Bulbs (4-Pack) | $11 off at Amazon
Kicking things off, we've got this pack of smart light bulbs from SYLVANIA. Simply put, the value on offer is kind of mind-blowing. The light bulbs can showcase tons of colors, they work with Google Assistant and Alexa, and no hub is required. Get a pack of four for just $25 during Cyber Monday.
Kasa Smart KP200 Plug by TP-Link | $10 off at Amazon
There are tons of smart switches you can plug into an existing wall outlet, but what if you want to add smarts right to the outlet itself? That's what you can do with the Kasa Smart KP200 Plug, which sees a nice $10 discount. It's easy to install, has two outlets for you to use, and supports voice controls.
Kasa Smart HS300 Power Strip by TP-Link | $25 off at Amazon
Another Kasa gadget we recommend checking out is the HS300 Power Strip. Power strips are a must-have for any home, as they give you additional outlet room while also protecting your devices in the event of a storm/power outage. You get that same protection here, along with mobile app and voice control.
Yale Assure Lock SL | $66 at Amazon
Smart locks are the way of the future, and right now, you can save big on one of the best — the Yale Assure Lock SL. It features an incredibly sleek design, a touchscreen keypad, and features like automatic locking + virtual key sharing. If you pick it up during Cyber Monday, you save $66.
Haiku L Smart Ceiling Fan | $221 off at Amazon
Just when you thought you'd seen it all, the smart home market is back to surprise you yet again. The Haiku L is a smart ceiling fan you can install in your home right now, and as far as fans go, it's mighty impressive. There are seven speeds, it's factory-tested to prevent wobbles/clicks, and there are integrated LED lights throughout.
Ecobee SmartCamera | $80 off at Amazon
Ever wanted to keep an eye on your home while you're away? Now you can do that thanks to the Ecobee SmartCamera. This affordable and compact security camera has 1080 Full HD recording, tracks people to keep them in the frame, and can turn off when it knows you've come back home. Save $80 right now!
There are even more smart home deals available in nothing above catches your eye, so be sure to check out the entire list to see what's available. Happy Cyber Monday!
