Cyber Monday sales on some of the best Chromebook models are in full swing, and time is running out on these final deals. Availability has been extremely limited for Chromebooks lately, and any chance you can buy one is a chance you should take advantage of. Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and others have a few great Cyber Monday Chromebook deals still live, and we've been tracking all of them.
Availability has been pretty scarce in terms of Chromebooks for the past few months, and we believe that once the Black Friday / Cyber Monday Chromebook supply is depleted, it will be another few rough months of trying to find one. Here are all of the best Chromebook Cyber Monday deals you can still take advantage of, so don't miss out.
Where to find the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals
- Best Buy: We've just seen a $99 Chromebook here
- Amazon: Arguably the biggest selection of deals right now
- Walmart: Loads of Chromebooks under $200
- B&H Photo: 14-inch Lenovos spotted at $169
- Newegg: Has just stepped up with plenty of sub-$200 offers
Cyber Monday Chromebook deals: Acer
Acer Chromebook 311 (CB311-10H-41M9) (Save $50)
This ruggedized, classroom-tested Chromebook should be able to survive anything your rambunctious kid throws at it (under 10lbs, at least). While I wish this was a touchscreen model, this laptops has everything else you'll want in your kid's Chromebook: long-lasting battery life, ample storage for offline homework or apps, and USB-C Power Delivery so it can use the same charger as your laptop.
Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (3W) (Save $250)
This premium Chromebook sports a 2K touchscreen with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 400 nits of brightness, allowing you to actually use it outdoors while the vast majority of Chromebooks wash out their 220-250-nit screens the second you walk out to the porch. It's powered by an 11th Gen Intel Evo Core i5 and has plenty of memory and storage for all the work you have ahead of you.
Cyber Monday Chromebook deals: ASUS
ASUS CX22NA Chromebook (Save $120)
You can spend more on a Chromebook, but you might not need to. This little champ from ASUS is going to be able to do almost everything you need it to do and at $99 makes for the perfect gift for anyone who needs to stay connected while on the go.
ASUS Chromebook Flip C536 (15.6") (Wait for it to hit $400 again)
This stellar supersized Chromebook features the latest 11th Gen processors powering your experience, 8GB of RAM for multitasking, and a full keyboard with a number pad for typing in all those lovely, lovely quarterly report numbers. The 1080p touchscreen wonderfully split-screens your emails and the baseball game you're missing because you had to work.
Cyber Monday Chromebook deals: HP
HP Chromebook x2 11 (Save $200)
With the HP Chromebook X2 11, you'll enjoy an ultra-portable Chromebook that can transform into an even more incredible Chrome OS tablet. HP includes fast charging, along with a rechargeable USI pen and a detachable keyboard case, giving you everything that you need.
HP Chromebook 11a (11a-na0010nr / 11a-na0060nr) (Save $90)
Need a durable, affordable Chromebook for your kid to bang on for the next 5-7 years? This HP 11a will get Chrome OS updates until June 2028, meaning it could last your grad school kid clear into middle school.
HP Chromebook 14 x360 (14a-ca0130wm) (Save $100)
With a 14-inch touchscreen, beautiful Indigo Blue colorway, and 64GB of storage, this 2-in-1 HP Chromebook is ready to adapt to your life and your workload with ease. The up-facing speakers also make it easier to hear lecture videos or video calls.
Cyber Monday Chromebook deals: Lenovo
Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet (Save up to $265)
This is the classroom-tested version of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet, with a 400-nit, 1920 x 1200px touchscreen, long battery life, and unlike the Duet, this version actually has a headphone jack. You can buy just the tablet for $99, but I recommend grabbing the keyboard bundle for $139 for a better out-of-box experience. This tablet will also get Chrome OS updates until June 2028, meaning this $100 tablet will last 3-4 times as long as any Android tablet you buy today.
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 (Save $230)
The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 is the same winning formula as the Lenovo C330, but it'll get Chrome OS updates until June 2028. Combine that with a 2-in-1 touchscreen, stellar battery life, and durable build makes it a no-brainer for kids.
Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook (13")
This Ryzen-powered Chromebook features larger keycaps for those with aging eyes, the durability of ThinkPad engineering, and a brighter 300-nit touchscreen for better visibility in bright locations. $400 for the Athalon model is okay, but $700 for the Ryzen 7 model with 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage is a steal.
Lenovo Flex 5 (Wait 'til it's under $300)
This is the best overall Chromebook on the market and a great all-around choice for anyone and everyone in your life (except maybe your clumsy 6-year-old). The touchscreen is crisp and responsive, up-facing speakers surround the backlit keyboard for better sound during video calls and Netflix marathons, and the latter should last you the full workday and then some.
Cyber Monday Chromebook deals: Premium Chromebooks
Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (3W) (Save $250)
This premium Chromebook sports a 2K touchscreen with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 400 nits of brightness, allowing you to actually use it outdoors while the vast majority of Chromebooks wash out their 220-250-nit screens the second you walk out to the porch. It's powered by an 11th Gen Intel Evo Core i5 and has plenty of memory and storage for all the work you have ahead of you.
Google Pixelbook Go (Save $50)
There are plenty of newer Chromebooks out there, including Chromebooks with more ports and more power. However, power isn't everything, especially when the Pixelbook Go still runs great after two years and has the hands-down best keyboard and trackpad on a Chromebook in 2021.
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook (Save $400)
Whether you want the latest specs for your work or the best screen around for watching movies, this gives you both. While the i3 Galaxy Chromebook 2 is down to $540, it has less power, less storage, and a lower-resolution screen, so the OG is the one to buy.
Cyber Monday Chromebook deals: Student Chromebooks
Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet (Save up to $265)
This is the classroom-tested version of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet, with a 400-nit, 1920 x 1200px touchscreen, long battery life, and unlike the Duet, this version actually has a headphone jack. You can buy just the tablet for $99, but I recommend grabbing the keyboard bundle for $139 for a better out-of-box experience. This tablet will also get Chrome OS updates until June 2028, meaning this $100 tablet will last 3-4 times as long as any Android tablet you buy today.
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 (Save $230)
The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 is the same winning formula as the Lenovo C330, but it'll get Chrome OS updates until June 2028. Combine that with a 2-in-1 touchscreen, stellar battery life, and durable build makes it a no-brainer for kids.
HP Chromebook 11a (11a-na0010nr / 11a-na0060nr) (Save $90)
Need a durable, affordable Chromebook for your kid to bang on for the next 5-7 years? This HP 11a will get Chrome OS updates until June 2028, meaning it could last your grad school kid clear into middle school.
Acer Chromebook 311 (CB311-10H-41M9) (Save $50)
This ruggedeized, classroom-tested Chromebook should be able to survive anything your rambunctious kid throws at it (under 10lbs, at least). While I wish this was a touchscreen model, this laptops has everything else you'll want in your kid's Chromebook: long-lasting battery life, ample storage for offline homework or apps, and USB-C Power Delivery so it can use the same charger as your laptop.
Black Friday Deals
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.