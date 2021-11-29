Smart home tech is everywhere you look in 2021. From being able to control light bulbs from your phone or adjusting your home's heater with your voice, there are smarter and easier ways to do just about anything.
We've seen a lot of this technology become more affordable than ever in recent years, though we'll certainly never complain about being able to save even more. Cyber Monday is officially in full swing, and as part of it, Amazon and other retailers are offering massive discounts on a wide array of popular smart home devices.
Whether you're in the market for smart bulbs, a door lock, or even a ceiling fan, there's a deal here for you.
Where to find the best Cyber Monday Smart Home deals
Smart home tech is becoming quite ubiquitous, and that means the number of retailers that offer products to add a bit of intelligence to your home operations is as well. Of course, the usual suspects like Amazon and Best Buy will be stepping up their efforts to entice you to spend your hard-earned money with them, but that doesn't mean other stores won't be pushing deals to get the sale. We'll be continuously updating this post with deals to make sure you get the be prices on the smart home gadgets you want.
- Amazon: there's sure to be tons of amazing smart home deals going on at Amazon this year
- Best Buy: Cyber Monday always brings great sales at Best Buy for smart home gadgets
- Walmart: fantastic savings on all types of smart home electronics this year
- B&H: if it's smart and for your home, B&H has a deal on it
Cyber Monday Smart Home deals: Google Home
Most Android smartphone users are quite familiar with Google Assistant, so going the route of a Nest Hub device makes sense for their smart home. In addition, because these devices use the same smart assistant that you have on your phone, there is virtually zero learning curve when using one of these hubs.
Google has done a great job of offering a variety of Google Assistant-enabled speakers for your home. If you are looking for something basic that can handle voice commands and control your smart home devices but isn't going to take up a lot of space — then a Nest Mini might be the best option for you.
However, if you want a display for touch screen controls, visual feedback and can act as a kitchen helper with recipes — the Nest Hub Max will be perfect. These are the biggest and smallest options available from Google, but there are more in between, and sure to be lots of amazing Google Assistant deals this Cyber Monday.
Belkin SoundForm Elite HiFi Smart Speaker + Wireless Charger | $70 off
Charge your phone while you listen with this Belkin smart speaker. You can even create a wide stereo Hi-Fi sound when you link two of them together.
Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen
The Nest Hub 2nd Gen is the ideal choice if you want a Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker with a screen. It does a fantastic job controlling your smart home products, the screen is ideal as a dashboard for controlling music or for getting a heads-up notification about upcoming calendar events or reminders.
Nest Hub Max
One of the best smart displays available, the premium Nest Hub Max will cost you a little less for Cyber Monday.
Nest Thermostat
Take control over your home's temperatures from anywhere and save money with the Nest Thermostat's automated modes.
Nest Audio | $40 off
Built with great audio in mind, the Nest Audio is the way to go if you want an excellent sounding speaker that can play all of your favorite tunes and is a helpful digital assistant.
Nest Mini (2nd gen)
The Nest Mini's improved sound and fun colors are a welcomed bonus to the helpful Google Assistant built into the speaker.
Lenovo Smart Clock 2
Not only do you get a great smart speaker, but you also get a wireless charger and a night light, all in a compact package.
Lenovo Smart Clock 2 (no wireless charging dock)
If you can live without the wireless charging dock, Walmart as the Smart Clock 2 for $30 less, and with a free Lenovo Smart Bulb thrown in.
Chromecast (3rd gen) 2-pack | $20 off
Your TV will feel so much smarter with a Chromecast plugged in. It's the easiest way to send any video to your TV via your smartphone. You can even cast your latest vacation pictures to show off to your whole family at this year's Holiday get-together.
Lenovo Smart Clock | $45 off
This has the same 4-inch screen as the Smart Clock 2, but with a lesser quality speaker and no dock. But if you want a small screen smart speaker at a great price, this is a solid choice.
Lenovo Smart Display 7 | $30 off
The Lenovo Smart Display 7 has a great-looking screen that is big enough to see from across the room but won't take up all of your counter space. Plus, with a front-facing speaker, you'll have great directional audio.
Chromecast (3rd gen) | $10 off
If you only need a single Chromecast, Google has a great Cyber Monday sale for you. This Chromecast 3rd-gen will output up to 1080p resolution video at 60Hz, making it easy to cast just about anything to any TV you plug it into.
Chromecast with Google TV
The new Chromecast with Google TV is the perfect addition to any home with all the power of a Chromecast and your favorite streaming services in one. Then add in a dedicated Google Assistant button on the remote and you have the power of TV and a smart home all from the comfort of your couch.
Verizon Fios
Save on setup fees and get streaming extras for free when you upgrade your internet with Verizon Fios. Fios uses fiber optics to deliver faster and more reliable internet than is possible on cable. Not only that, but its better upload speeds make it better for gaming and streaming.
Cyber Monday Smart Home deals: Amazon Alexa devices
Amazon kicked off the smart speaker battles with the first Echo speaker and continues up the ante each year with more options and excellent improvements. The small but surprisingly powerful Echo Dot received a complete redesign last year and continues to be a fan-favorite every year for those both expanding or just getting started with their smart homes, and that want to do so with Alexa devices.
If you want to add a big screen Amazon smart speaker to your home, consider looking at the Echo Show 10. This device was overhauled this year — and did it ever get some new tricks. It still has a fantastic 10.1-inch display, but it has new cameras, a booming new speaker, and most impressive of all is its ability to rotate. Yup, rotate. The display will spin around the speaker when you are talking to it or on a video call so that you can always see what's on-screen.
iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum | $70 off
This robot vacuum has a three-stage cleaning system, some of iRobot's latest tech like iRobot Genius for intelligent navigation, a self-charging battery, and even smart home compatibility so you can control it with your phone or voice.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote
Adding 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and more has never been easier or more affordable thanks to this great deal on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote.
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Time to upgrade your old Fire TV Stick and get a Fire TV Cube, the most powerful Fire TV streaming product. With double the storage and support for Ethernet and Wi-Fi, the Fire TV Cube can stream an endless amount of entertainment in 4K with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Best of all, it can be done completely hands-free with Alexa built-in.
Facebook Portal
Facebook Portal makes video calling a snap thanks to integration with Zoom, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and more. Oh, and it has Alexa built-in for all your smart home needs.
ecobee
Nearly the entire lineup of ecobee devices is discounted for Cyber Monday, including its smart thermostats, security cameras, and more.
Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st gen)
This is the perfect Echo Show for most occasions thanks to its "just right" display size and excellent sounding speaker.
Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen)
The Echo Show 5 is an excellent bedside display that will offer all the functionality you expect, but with a screen that won't keep you up at night.
Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) Kids
All the capabilities of the regular Echo Show 5, but with a fun design and the excellent Amazon Kids+ content — parental controls too.
Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition (4th Gen)
The Echo Dot Kids Edition is cute and friendly, with features like Ask Alexa, Audible, and so much more on board. Parents will also appreciate the in-depth parental controls for their kids' safety.
Amazon Echo
Fantastic sound and Amazon's helpful Alexa digital assistant are all part of this excellent smart speaker at 40% off.
Amazon Echo Dot with Clock
Level up your desk or nightstand with a smart speaker that doubles as a clock, thanks to its built-in LED display.
Amazon Echo Auto
Make your car rides more enjoyable with Amazon Echo Auto. It has several microphones and far-field technology, so it will always hear your commands over A/C, music, and road noise. Plus, it's 70% off!
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen)
If expanding your smart home setup is the goal, or you simply want to get a helpful speaker for handling queries — at 50% off, this is a wonderful option.
Amazon Echo Dot with Clock and Mandalorian Baby Grogu stand
Add some Star Wars love to your Echo Dot with Clock with this bundle that includes the ultra-adorable Mandalorian Baby Grogu stand.
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock and Sengled Color bulb
This is the perfect desktop or nightstand speaker thanks to the built-in clock on the front of this speaker. Plus, when you pair it up with the Sengled smart light in this bundle you'll have a great start to your smart home.
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Sengled Color bulb
When it comes to expanding or starting off your smart home, this bundle of the helpful Echo Dot and Sengled smart light there aren't any better options.
Limited Edition Echo Studio
This limited-edition Echo Studio is all about Billie Eilish. Not only does it offer an exceptional audio experience, but it also comes with six months of free Amazon Music Unlimited so you can blast "Bad Guy" to your heart's content.
Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) with Blink Mini | 58% off
This 5.5-inch smart display lets you check the weather, watch movie trailers, listen to music, and control smart home devices with Alexa. You can link it with the Blink Mini 1080p camera and see a live feed of your home.
Echo Show 8 with Blink Mini | Save $80
Sometimes, a bigger display just makes more sense. For $15 more, you'll get an Echo Show with a 3-inch-larger display and the same great Blink Mini camera, making your favorite shows and video feeds look bigger and better than ever.
Echo Show and Blink Mini bundles | Up to 58% off
Amazon has a ton of great Echo Show and Blink Mini bundles for you to choose from, all of which are at least 42% off. Don't wait. Get a bundle today and save big time!
Amazon Echo Show 15 with Blink Mini
The Amazon Echo Show 15 is a versatile device that offers entertainment and functionality in a fun package. Grab the Blink Mini smart security camera long with the Echo Show 15 to monitor your home day in, day out. This Cyber Monday bundle knocks $25 off the total costs.
Amazon Echo Show 15 with Ring Doorbell
Save $20 with this combo deal offering the spanking new Amazon Echo Show 15 and the Ring Doorbell. This package completes your smart home needs with an Alexa-powered smart display and a smart doorbell that sends real-time video feedback to your phone. Keep your home safe and secure with this awesome offer.
Amazon Echo Show 15 with Tilt Stand
Drilling holes in the wall may anger your homeowner — or decrease your property's value if you are the owner. Prop up your brand new Echo Show 15 in landscape or portrait orientation with a tilt stand. You'll be able to move the smart display around your house depending on your need.
Cyber Monday Smart Home deals: Smart lights
Aside from smart speakers, smart lights may be the most common and easiest way to add some intelligence to your home. Smart lights can come in many forms, from your typical bulb shape to strips of LED lights and much more. While switching to LED lights is better for the environment and can lower your energy costs, smart lights can take it a step further.
This is because when using smart lights, you can not only turn them off and on remotely but also control the brightness levels regardless if you have a physical dimmer switch or not. Smart lighting utilizes an app to manage your lights — including automation, offer tunable whites and a wide range of colors for those times you want to add some pizazz to your rooms.
When you combine the best smart lights with a smart speaker, you can go hands-off and take your smart home to the next level. Because managing your lighting without walking over to the feature-limited switch on the all is so last decade. So don't miss out on looking at the Alexa device deals or Google Home deals to add to your smart lighting.
Philips Hue range factory reconditioned
Get started on your smart home's lighting or expand your collection at vastly reduced prices than to a series of factory-reconditioned Hue lights from Woot.
TP-Link Kasa smart home devices
The Kasa lineup of smart home devices from TP-Link are some of the most reliable around, and you can save money on everything from light bulbs to security cameras with these deals.
C by GE smart lights
Whether you want two, four, or more smart lights, this deal on C by GE bulbs will be a great addition to your home.
Lutron Caseta Smart Start Kit
Get a Lutron dimmer switch with a hub so you can quickly and easily upgrade your lighting with smart assistant control with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or even Homekit. Get everything you need to get started in one box with easy expansion to other lights in your home.
Lutron Caseta Deluxe Smart Dimmer Switch (2 Count) Kit
If you know you need more than one dimmer switch, start with the Caseta Deluxe starter kit. This kit comes with a hub and two dimmer switches so you can get more of your home connected. Either kit can be expanded with more switches but if you know you're going to need two, you can save some cash with the bundle.
Govee Immersion TV Backlight
Make boring TV a thing of the past with these smart LED backlights that expands everything you watch on your TV beyond the borders to pull you deeper into every moment.
Govee Flow Pro Light Bars
Whether stuck to the back of your TV or standing beside it, these light bars will bring everything you watch on your TV to life.
Govee Lyra Corner Lamp
This minimal-looking floor lamp is anything, but once you power it on, and it begins painting your walls in vibrant light. From solid shades of white to breathing colors, the Lyra is perfect for any room.
Govee Glide Wall Lights
You'll love these accent wall light bars. The flowing lights through this unique smart light can bring a new vibe to your home.
Govee Lynx Dream Outdoor String Lights
These are the perfect string lights to eliminate any future of a boring time on the patio. Whether it's a warm glow you want or a vibrant array of colors, these lights are the way to go.
Cyber Monday Smart Home deals: Smart plugs
Smart plugs are a great way to add some smart capabilities to devices that otherwise don't offer and can be controlled by an app or voice using Google Assistant or Alexa. There are some excellent wall outlets that physically wire into your home, or if you don't want to get into electrical work, you can go the route of just plugging in one of many great smart plug options out there. These can offer the same experience as wiring in an outlet, except in cases where high voltage is required for an appliance.
Making an outlet smart means that you can control any device that is plugged into it remotely. Perhaps even better, you can schedule it to power on and off at times you choose. Many plugs and outlets will also offer energy monitoring so that you can track how much electricity whatever is plugged into it is using.
A smart plug is perfect if you have a fan, electric water kettle, or anything else the plugs into the wall that isn't smart but you want it to be — make sure you get in on some of these fantastic Cyber Monday deals.
Cyber Monday Smart Home deals: Smart cameras
Home security is an area that has been seeing its products becoming more affordable in the last few years, and Cyber Monday is an excellent time to add some of these devices to your home. There will be a lot of products that will work great with your Google Assistant and Alexa deal pick-ups.
While the first inkling will often be to track down the best security cameras, there will be deals on other devices for helping keep your home safe. Such as sales on some excellent smart home sensors like contact and motion sensors. Whatever home security device you are adding to protect your home, there's sure to be Cyber Monday deals on it.
Wyze Cam Outdoor with base | Save $10
Wyze Cam Outdoor delivers 1080p video for up to 6-months on a single charge. It also integrates well with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa and can be put anywhere inside or outside thanks to its IP65 water and dust rating. Pair up to four cameras with a single base station.
Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera | Save $86
Have total control over your home's outdoor security by installing the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera. It connects with your phone over Wi-Fi and gives you real-time access to the audio and footage outside. Record clear videos in the dark of the night in 2K with this smart security camera.
Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera (2 Pack) | Save $50
Save more while securing your home with the ultimate Arlo products. This 2-pack is light on your wallet but heavy on intruders with plenty of safety features. Mount one Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera on the front porch and one near the backdoor to double your protection.
Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera | $30 off
Not in need of anything fancy? This Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera captures video in a 1080p resolution. It brings smart security features to the table in a budget package. Mount it inside or outside your house to monitor visitors all day round.
Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera | Save $20
On the hunt for a newer model at a stricter budget? Grab the single Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera instead of the 2-pack. It touts all the top-of-the-line specs and smart abilities from Arlo but still costs less than $200.
Cyber Monday Smart Home deals: Smart doorbells
Home security is an area that has been seeing its products becoming more affordable in the last few years, and Cyber Monday is an excellent time to add a device as the first line of defense to your home — a video doorbell. A great piece of news is that many of these devices will work beautifully with Google Assistant and Alexa while helping you to keep an eye on who's at the door even when you aren't home.
There's going to be some excellent sales on many of the great Ring products and other fantastic video doorbell options like the Nest Hello, to secure the entrance to your home. Regardless of which wonderful, smart video doorbell you are looking at to protect your home, there's sure to be Cyber Monday deals on it.
Wyze Video Doorbell with chime | 21% off
How do you make a better video doorbell? By making it cheaper without losing out on important features. Wyze specializes in exactly that and surpasses expectations with its first video doorbell.
Ring Video Doorbell Wired with free Echo Dot (3rd gen) | 58% off
The most affordable Ring Video Doorbell is somehow even cheaper on Cyber Monday. The best part? You get a free Echo Dot (3rd gen) to go along with it, giving you a hands-free way to answer the doorbell.
Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Echo Show 5 bundle | Save 57%
If you want to actually see who's at the door without opening it (or unlocking your phone), then you need this Echo Show 5 bundle for just $20 more. The Echo Show 5 has a great little screen that's perfect for seeing your Ring Video Doorbell footage, watching something on Prime Video, or seeing the lyrics of your favorite songs while they're playing.
Ring Video Doorbell bundles | Up to 51% off
Whether you need a simple door chime or a beautiful display to view the doorbell footage with, Amazon has a great Ring Video Doorbell bundle for a massive discount on Cyber Monday.
Arlo Essential Video Doorbell (Wired) | $70 off
Wireless options are great and all, but they do run the risk of dead batteries. For a wired option, Arlo has this incredibly affordable video doorbell that doubles as a security camera. The Arlo Essential Video Doorbell has two-way audio and great night vision. You can even leave pre-recorded messages for specific people. For less than a hundred bucks, this is an epic Cyber Monday deal.
Cyber Monday Smart Home deals: Wi-Fi routers
Home internet speeds are more important than ever before, so we're excited that we're starting to see good Cyber Monday deals on Wi-Fi routers. Whether it's a mesh or traditional router, Wi-Fi 6 or 6E, companies like Linksys, eero, TP-Link, and Asus are discounting some of their best offerings.
We'll be on the lookout for even more great deals on some of our favorite products like the Linksys AX1800, TP-Link Archer GX90, and the Netgear Nighthawk RAX120, as well as any other great bargains we come across.
TP-Link Deco X20 (3-pack 5,800 sq. ft.)
The Deco X20 is a compact mesh system with three nodes covering up to 5,800 square feet. With AX1800 dual-band speeds, this router can keep up with most internet connections easily with plenty of speed for 4K streaming. The nodes also have two Ethernet ports, each making connecting wired devices a breeze.
TP-Link Deco X21
The TP-Link Archer AX21 is a very sensible router with plenty of speed for most people with its AX1800 connection and easy app setup. This router's coverage can also be expanded with mesh extenders if you're not quite sure if you need the extra coverage of a mesh system.
Netgear Nighthawk RAX48 $150
The Nighthawk RAX48 is a great balance of speed and features for even a large family thanks to its great 5GHz speeds and Wi-Fi 6 capacity. The Nighthawk app makes setup a breeze, and the optional Netgear Armor software can help you keep your internet usage secure.
TP-Link Deco X20 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router | 20% off
A single Deco X20 mesh router covers up to 2200 square feet with AX1800 speeds. This is a great standalone router for a small house or apartment with the ability to cover a large with more nodes. All Decos work together so if you already have a Deco mesh, this can work as an extender or as an upgrade base for an older system.
TP-Link Deco P9 Powerline Mesh Kit | 31% off
One of a mesh network's biggest strengths is its ability to create consistent Wi-Fi coverage in tricky situations. Still, concrete or brick walls can destroy your signal integrity over just a few feet. The Deco P9 solves this by using the powerlines in your wall as a mesh link for fast and reliable Wi-Fi in any situation.
Cyber Monday is a fantastic time to pick up smart home devices. So whether you're just getting started and need an excellent smart speaker to manage your devices, like a Nest Hub Max, or you could use a super helpful smart plug in your automated home — you'll be in luck.
While it can be time-consuming and frustrating to keep up with all the different stores and the sales, there's no need to worry because we'll do all the work for you. After all the smart home deals you could ever want are found, be sure to check out some of our other guides, from the best Cyber Monday Android phone deals to the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals.
Cyber Monday Deals
- The latest Cyber Monday deals
- Cyber Monday Android Phone Deals
- Best Deals on Chromebooks
- Cyber Monday Android Smartwatch Sales
- Samsung Galaxy Cyber Monday Savings
Check out more Cyber Monday deals:
- Amazon: Big cuts on phones, smartwatches, gaming, smart speakers
- Samsung: Hundreds knocked off huge TVs, phones, monitors, laptops, audio
- Walmart: Fresh deals on big TVs, smartphones, tech, laptops
- Dell: Mainly PCs and laptops, but some tempting smart home and headphones too
- Best Buy: Coming in with hot with headphones, PC gaming, TVs, tablets, wearables
- Disney Plus: Get it bundled with Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.