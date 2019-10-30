They say the Black Friday deals start earlier and earlier every year, and Costco is leading the charge with discounts on everything from food and home essentials to clothing, TVs, computers, smart home products, and more starting November 7! Hopefully you're ready with an active membership, because if not, you'll need to get on that quickly.

October is nearly over, which means Black Friday is right around the corner! This year, retailers aren't waiting until November to get their ads for the big event out to customers. Just yesterday we shared Lenovo's Black Friday ad that's full of laptop deals and tech discounts, and now Costco is the next retailer to release its ad for the upcoming sale extravaganza.

These smart speakers pair together for stereo sound that you can control using the Sonos app on your smartphone. Beginning Nov. 22, Costco is taking $40 off the bundle and dropping its price to $229.99 while supplies last in your choice of White or Black. At just $115 each, you'd be snagging one of the best deals ever to hit these compact, wireless speakers.

Featuring PurColor technology, this TV is designed to show off a more vibrant range of colors, and its 4K UHD resolution with HDR support doesn't hurt either. It will be down to just $379.99 at Costco starting November 22, saving you $50 off its current cost at Best Buy .

Keeping track of your health is a lot easier when you have a device that can basically do it all for you. Costco's taking $50 off this Fitbit Charge 3 bundle which includes an extra band, bringing its cost down to only $89.99 in the process.

Other deals to keep an eye on:

Deals worth ignoring

Not every Black Friday deal is worth buying. While the majority of Costco's ad is full of great discounts and deals to choose from, there are some you might want to stay away from as they don't offer a worthwhile discount or are commonly found around this price.

Ring Stick Up Camera Battery (3-pack) for $379.99

Samsung Galaxy Tab A, 8" for $109.99

Wemo Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $19.99

Store information

This year, Costco has four windows of opportunity for you to save. Some deals will only be available on certain days, so you'll want to make sure you're paying attention to that. The first selection of deals runs from November 7 through the 21st, followed up by deals that will be live between November 22 and December 2. Of course, every deal is subject to availability, so you don't want to wait until the last day to try and score the best deals.

Though Costco stores will be completely closed on Thanksgiving, November 28, the deals aren't stopping! Some of the best deals of the entire event will be available online on Costco's website that day, and many are set to last for just 24 hours only.

The final set of deals is released exclusively on December 2, this year's Cyber Monday. Now, you won't be able to shop any of Costco's deals if you're not a member, so be sure to look over Costco memberships before the deals hit to find the right option for your family.

Get prepared

