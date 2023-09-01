What Chromebooks are compatible with Google Cursive?
Jot down notes in whatever style you like.
Google Cursive first launched on the HP Chromebook x2 11 way back in 2021. But today, it’s available on virtually all newer Chromebook models with touchscreens. In fact, it even comes pre-installed on many of them. As a basic alternative to Microsoft OneNote, Google Cursive simply lets you jot notes on the Chromebook screen using a compatible stylus (or just your finger). You can take that a step further and do things like highlight and erase text. Once done, you can sync the notes with a Google account and even export the file as a PDF.
Here's a list of Chromebooks compatible with Google Cursive
128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Abyss Blue
A compact option for on-the-go use, the Lenovo Flex 5i has a 13.3-inch screen and an impressive 8GB RAM along with a Core i3 processor. The anti-glare coating on the screen means you can jot down notes or even sketch both indoors and outside in direct sunlight. With up to 10 hours battery life per charge, use it in tablet mode for the easiest Google Cursive experience, or even tented on a table while at the local coffee shop.
512GB-2TB SSD, 8GB RAM, Steel Gray
Use it like a traditional laptop with the keyboard or flip it over into tented or tablet mode, grab a stylus, and go crazy with cursive on the Acer Chromebook Spin 714. With an up to 2TB SSD, there’s plenty of room to store all your files, while the 8GB RAM means it can keep up with your multitasking needs. The 14-inch screen is big enough to accommodate everyday use for a worker or student but still compact enough to bring with you everywhere.
512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, black
While it’s more expensive than the others, the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 is a serious option for serious users. Loaded with Windows 11 Home and powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, the 14-inch touch display means you can enjoy the Google Cursive app as well. This isn’t a 2-in-1 computer, so it doesn’t flip around into tablet mode, making writing with a stylus less comfortable (using your finger might be easier). But for jotting down a few sidenotes here and there or marking up a document, it’s a good option.
32GB SSD, 4GB RAM Mineral Gray
As an ultra-affordable, ultra-compact option, the Asus Chromebook Flip CM3 is more like a tablet at just 12 inches in size, but it can fold out to be used like a laptop with a full-sized keyboard as well. The NanoEdge screen makes full use of the entire surface of the display while the MediaTek processor will keep up with your light-to-medium work or school tasks. It lies completely flat when needed.
128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Abyss Blue
With a stunning 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen and Abyss Blue finish, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is a solid option for day-to-day use and making the most of Google Cursive. Affordably priced, it runs on a Snapdragon processor and is ultra-thin and lightweight, so you can take it everywhere. Listen to presentations from the four speakers and jot down notes to your heart’s content. When you are taking notes, you don’t just have to fold the keyboard under: you can detach the screen from it completely, making this a true Chromebook/tablet hybrid device.
64GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Natural Silver and Night Teal
Go back to where it all began with the original Chromebook to feature Google Cursive. The HP Chromebook x2 11 isn’t the newest model on the list nor is it the most robust. But if you’re looking for a simple Chromebook on a dime that can meet basic needs and leverage a touchscreen for writing cursive notes, it fits the bill. Perfect for a grade school student or as a secondary device, this Chromebook is ultra-small as well, with just an 11-inch screen that can rotate to lie fully flat as needed.
Take notes to your heart's content
Keep in mind that this list is in no way comprehensive. Any one of the best Chromebooks introduced in the last few years with a touchscreen that’s compatible with a stylus will work with Google Cursive.
Each of the top Chromebook makers has an option to consider. The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a popular model for a number of reasons, including its large screen, powerful processor, long battery life, and 2-in-1 design. With the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i, you get a slightly more compact design.
For more serious users, the HP Elite DragonFly G3 Chromebook has tons of processing power and a versatile 2-in-1 design. Or go back to the original option that introduced Google Cursive to the masses, the HP Chromebook x2 11. It might not be the most current option nor is it the most powerful. But for a simple, on-the-go Chromebook for occasional use, even predominantly note-taking, it’s a solid one to consider.
A beautiful hybrid between a Chromebook and a tablet, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is ultra-thin and lightweight, great for mobile workers and students who want the best of both Chromebook and tablet worlds.
Whichever you choose, enjoy all the benefits of Google Cursive, which is exclusive to Chromebooks: it won’t work on a PC or Mac (for those computers, you can use note-taking in an app like Google Keep). Use Google Cursive with one of the best styluses for Chromebooks or just your finger. With your finger (and stylus), you can not only jot down notes but also use gestures, like drawing a circle around text to move it, horizontal lines to adjust line spacing, and scribbling over text to remove it (or use the eraser). There’s also a highlighter and the ability to adjust colors and strokes of the pen. Google Cursive is a wonderful app worth considering for students, office workers, and diligent family planners. And it works with most, if not all, of the latest touchscreen Chromebooks.
