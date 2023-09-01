What Chromebooks are compatible with Google Cursive?

Google Cursive first launched on the HP Chromebook x2 11 way back in 2021. But today, it’s available on virtually all newer Chromebook models with touchscreens. In fact, it even comes pre-installed on many of them. As a basic alternative to Microsoft OneNote, Google Cursive simply lets you jot notes on the Chromebook screen using a compatible stylus (or just your finger). You can take that a step further and do things like highlight and erase text. Once done, you can sync the notes with a Google account and even export the file as a PDF.

Here's a list of Chromebooks compatible with Google Cursive

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Take notes to your heart's content

Keep in mind that this list is in no way comprehensive. Any one of the best Chromebooks introduced in the last few years with a touchscreen that’s compatible with a stylus will work with Google Cursive.

Each of the top Chromebook makers has an option to consider. The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a popular model for a number of reasons, including its large screen, powerful processor, long battery life, and 2-in-1 design. With the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5i, you get a slightly more compact design.

For more serious users, the HP Elite DragonFly G3 Chromebook has tons of processing power and a versatile 2-in-1 design. Or go back to the original option that introduced Google Cursive to the masses, the HP Chromebook x2 11. It might not be the most current option nor is it the most powerful. But for a simple, on-the-go Chromebook for occasional use, even predominantly note-taking, it’s a solid one to consider.

A beautiful hybrid between a Chromebook and a tablet, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is ultra-thin and lightweight, great for mobile workers and students who want the best of both Chromebook and tablet worlds.

Whichever you choose, enjoy all the benefits of Google Cursive, which is exclusive to Chromebooks: it won’t work on a PC or Mac (for those computers, you can use note-taking in an app like Google Keep). Use Google Cursive with one of the best styluses for Chromebooks or just your finger. With your finger (and stylus), you can not only jot down notes but also use gestures, like drawing a circle around text to move it, horizontal lines to adjust line spacing, and scribbling over text to remove it (or use the eraser). There’s also a highlighter and the ability to adjust colors and strokes of the pen. Google Cursive is a wonderful app worth considering for students, office workers, and diligent family planners. And it works with most, if not all, of the latest touchscreen Chromebooks.