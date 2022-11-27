The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go is the one I would buy this Cyber Monday

There are a lot of Chromebooks on sale over the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend. It's the same way every year and a lot of people pick one up and find that for most people a Chromebook is the best laptop you can buy. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go (opens in new tab) is the one I would buy if I were shopping for another one.

It's not the most powerful model and it definitely doesn't have the best display but it does one thing better than most others — it's super light and still "ruggedized" which makes it perfect to carry around.

The Galaxy Chromebook Go, as mentioned, has modest specs — a Celeron processor, 32 GB of storage, and 4GB of memory. Paired with an unremarkable 1366 resolution cheap laptop display it's easy to dismiss it as a Chromebook you don't want. But I wouldn't.

Where this model shines is being mobile. It's super thin and lightweight while still being built tough and water resistant, has Wi-Fi 6 support and if you need it $20 more gets you an LTE model for use with AT&T or Verizon. Your Chromebook wants to get out and see the world.

