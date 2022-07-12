Get Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 Chromebook 11 for under $100 on Prime Day

Google continues to push the limits of what Chrome OS is capable of, but not everyone wants to live on the bleeding edge. Sometimes you just want a reliable laptop that won't break the bank, and that's where this Prime Day deal for the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook comes in. Normally priced at around $220, this is one of the cheapest Chromebook deals we've seen, as the IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook can be yours for a mere $100 (opens in new tab).

It won't win any awards when it comes to performance, design, or really anything else. But that's really the point if you're looking for one of the best cheap Chromebooks out there. As the name denotes, this Chromebook sports an 11.6-inch HD display, while featuring a 720p webcam in the top bezel, along with providing up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

A solid Chromebook on the cheap

If there's one thing that is impressive about the IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook it's definitely the number of available ports. There are dual USB 3.1 Type-C ports, dual USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack. Even some of the best Chromebooks that cost ten times as much don't come close to offering that kind of port selection.

Powering the IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook is Intel's Celeron 4020 chip, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. Again, nothing that's going to blow you away, but it's more than capable of handling basic tasks and a few open tabs. For just $100, this is really the perfect Chromebook for students, or for those who just want a laptop to throw in your bag.

Prime Day 2022 is upon us, bringing with it a slew of different deals and price drops that we haven't seen before. If you want something with a bit more juice, but want to stick with Lenovo, there's a phenomenal deal on the latest Chromebook Duet 5. But there are plenty of Prime Day Chromebook deals to check out if you want to see what else is available.