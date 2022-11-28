Get the best Chromebook of the year at its lowest price ever

Over the past year, we've seen quite a renaissance in the Chromebook space. Not only has Google put in more of a concerted effort to improve the platform, but the accompanying hardware just continues to impress. With so many great Chromebooks available now, you might have a tough time trying to figure out which one is right for you.

As we've been able to review the majority of the Chromebooks released in the last calendar year, it puts us in a unique position to point out deals that you shouldn't miss. And while Black Friday brought quite a few deals, there are two specific Chromebook deals we want to point out for Cyber Monday.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 714: $729 $479 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Acer's Chromebook Spin 714 is practically the "complete package" from its convertible design to the built-in USI stylus and incredible performance.

The first deal is for the Acer Chromebook Spin 714, which is currently our pick for the best Chromebook overall. While the Spin 714 might not stand out from a design perspective, the power provided under the hood is more than enough to make up for it.

The Spin 714 is powered by Intel's 12th Gen Core i5 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Its 16:10, 14-inch display is spacious enough to get work done, while also looking pretty great if you want to fire up some Steam games. Plus, there's a built-in USI stylus ensuring that you won't ever need to worry about leaving a stylus behind.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook: $379 $199 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The Duet 3 Chromebook can pull double duty as a productivity machine or a couch tablet. And for Cyber Monday, it can be yours for just $200.

You could easily make an argument that the Duet 3 Chromebook isn't actually a Chromebook, but instead, is a ChromeOS tablet. And you'd be right on both accounts. But regardless of what you classify the Duet 3 as, it's easily at the top of the class.

The Duet 3 sports an 11-inch 2K display, while being powered by the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You'll find dual USB-C ports, one on either side, along with a detachable keyboard and kickstand case in the box. So no matter whether you want to head to your local coffee shop to get work done, or lay back on the couch to read a good book, the Duet 3 has you covered.