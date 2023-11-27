Time's running out — save $350 on the best gaming Chromebook before Cyber Monday is over

It's been a little over a year since Google announced its initiative to make Chromebooks better for gaming. Along with that announcement came the introduction of gaming Chromebooks, including my personal favorite, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE. And if you haven't had the time to grab one of the Cyber Monday Chromebook deals, now's your chance, as the 516 GE is still $200 off!

What makes the Chromebook 516 GE so intriguing isn't the solid build quality or the muted design. Instead, Acer packed a massive 16-inch, QHD display into this beast, complete with a 120Hz refresh rate. And for those who want those "gamer vibes," you'll love the RGB backlit keyboard, which can be customized right from the Settings app.

Acer Chromebook 516 GE: $649 $449 at Best Buy

Acer Chromebook 516 GE (Refurbished): $649 $299.99 at Walmart Not only is the Chromebook 516 GE still on sale for $200 off at Best Buy, but we found another deal that's even better. As long as you're okay with getting a refurbished Chromebook, the 516 GE can be yours for less than $300! That's an incredibly bonkers deal, and it's even sold and shipped by Acer Recertified through Walmart.

Powering this behemoth is the Intel Core i5-1240P, paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD. But that's still not even telling the whole story, as Acer even went so far as to include an HDMI 2.1 port. This is essential if you want to plug the Chromebook 516 GE into a gaming monitor when you're at home and want an even bigger screen.

Thanks to the impressive specs that Acer packed into the Chromebook 516 GE, not only are you able to play some Steam games. But, you'll also be able to enjoy all of the new Chromebook Plus features coming to ChromeOS! The only real difference is that you won't see the branding on the lid, but it'll show up after you boot into your Chromebook and get it updated.