Cheap Android phones got really good in 2020. If you have need to buy a new handset and only have $500 or less to spend, there are ample options for you to choose from — one of which is the Moto G Stylus.

The Moto G Stylus is one of the many Black Friday smartphone deals that's available right now, with both Amazon and B&H selling it at a $100 discount. That brings the Moto G Stylus down to just $200, which is an excellent price given everything the G Stylus has to offer.

Stylus life : Moto G Stylus | $100 off at Amazon It's not the most powerful stylus-touting phone on the market, but the Moto G Stylus sure does offer a lot of features/specs for not a lot of money — especially at its new lower price of just $200. With a large 6.4-inch display, reliable performance, and long battery life, the G Stylus is a great tool for checking Twitter, managing emails, taking handwritten notes, or just doing some doodling on your free time.

As the name implies, the Moto G Stylus's highlight feature is the free stylus that comes with the phone. You can use the stylus for taking handwritten notes, drawing, or as a way to more easily navigate the interface. There's even a slot on the bottom of the phone for storing the stylus when you aren't using it. It doesn't have all the bells and whistles of the S Pen you get with the Galaxy Note 20, but if you want a phone with a fully-integrated stylus without going broke, you can't do much better than the Moto G Stylus right now.

Looking at the spec sheet for the Moto G Stylus, it packs a pretty big punch given the $200 asking price. The 6.4-inch LCD display touts a Full HD+ resolution and slim bezels, performance is fast thanks to the Snapdragon 665 processor and 4GB of RAM, and you get access to a very generous 128GB of storage that can be expanded with a microSD card.

Something else we really like about the Moto G Stylus is its battery life. This is a phone you can use for up to two days on a single charge, meaning battery anxiety isn't something you'll ever have to worry about. And, seeing as how the phone is universally unlocked, you can use it on any carrier you'd like — whether it be AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, or a smaller provider such as Metro or Cricket.

This Black Friday deal for the Moto G Stylus won't be around forever, so make sure to pick it up sooner rather than later if it's something you're interested in.