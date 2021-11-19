If you're in the market for a new phone and aren't looking to spend a whole lot, this Pixel 5a deal is already one of the best Black Friday smartphone deals you'll find. The best part is that you won't have to wait until Black Friday to get it, as Google has already taken $50 off the normal price for this early Black Friday deal.
The Pixel 5a is one of the best phones of the year thanks to a combination of superb battery life, award-winning cameras, a clean and smooth software experience — with years of guaranteed updates — and a price that'll make you blink twice. This one comes from the official Google Store, which will get you the best deals and the best support possible for Google's phones.
Many phones in this price range look to cut out something important, but Google has pulled out all the stops to ensure the Pixel 5a is a phone that'll feel good for a long time to come. The 6.3-inch OLED display packs a 2400 x 1080 resolution and looks absolutely brilliant in any light, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G with 6GB RAM ensures that nothing will be slowing your phone down any time soon.
The design might be a bit on the bland side for some folks, but that tried and true rear-mounted fingerprint scanner will have you forgetting about fancier designs, which oftentimes deliver a worse experience at the expense of simply looking slightly sleeker.
It's also IP67 water and dust-resistant, which is something most phones in this price range don't even attempt. That means you won't be worried about dropping it in a pool or taking it to the beach for a day of fun.
Save $50 with this Pixel 5a deal!
An amazing phone at an amazing price
The Google Pixel 5a is the best phone under $500, and now it's even further reduced in price than what Google normally sells it for. Despite the price, you'll find that the Pixel 5a has some of the best cameras on any phone, and the rest of the phone is no slouch, either. On top of a great software experience, you'll also get epic battery life that'll last through anything you can throw at it.
You'll also find that the 4,680mAh battery inside — an 800mAh size increase over the Pixel 4a 5G — powers the phone for days on a single charge. Despite fantastic battery life, this one packs a 5G radio inside and will give you the fastest network speeds you've yet had from a phone.
Last and certainly not least is the dual camera array around the back, featuring the 12MP main sensor that has won Google photography awards for years. Next to that is a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera that'll capture anything you can see, all in a single shot.
This $50 price drop is the best deal we've seen yet for the phone, which only just launched last month in October. It's a surprising price job for a brand new phone that'll have you and your wallet singing for joy.
