If you're in the market for a new phone and aren't looking to spend a whole lot, this Pixel 5a deal is already one of the best Black Friday smartphone deals you'll find. The best part is that you won't have to wait until Black Friday to get it, as Google has already taken $50 off the normal price for this early Black Friday deal.

The Pixel 5a is one of the best phones of the year thanks to a combination of superb battery life, award-winning cameras, a clean and smooth software experience — with years of guaranteed updates — and a price that'll make you blink twice. This one comes from the official Google Store, which will get you the best deals and the best support possible for Google's phones.

Many phones in this price range look to cut out something important, but Google has pulled out all the stops to ensure the Pixel 5a is a phone that'll feel good for a long time to come. The 6.3-inch OLED display packs a 2400 x 1080 resolution and looks absolutely brilliant in any light, and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G with 6GB RAM ensures that nothing will be slowing your phone down any time soon.

The design might be a bit on the bland side for some folks, but that tried and true rear-mounted fingerprint scanner will have you forgetting about fancier designs, which oftentimes deliver a worse experience at the expense of simply looking slightly sleeker.

It's also IP67 water and dust-resistant, which is something most phones in this price range don't even attempt. That means you won't be worried about dropping it in a pool or taking it to the beach for a day of fun.

Save $50 with this Pixel 5a deal!