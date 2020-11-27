With Black Friday now well underway, this is the perfect time to add to your smart home setup, or perhaps to begin building one for the first time. One essential element of any smart home setup is smart light bulbs, and right now at Amazon, you can save up to 50% off this range of GE Smart Light Bulbs, Switches, and Indoor Grow Lights.
There's a range of LED lightbulbs, switches, and even indoor lights for growing plants. Thanks to the deal, you can pick up an LED+ color changing light bulb for as little as $7.99! There are also energy-efficient lights with sensors that work to come on whenever it gets dark outside, which means they only come on when you need them. Check out the full range below!
Add some color
GE LED + Color Changing Light Bulb
No hub required
This smart lightbulb doesn't require a hub to light up your home with 10 different color options. You can also control it with its included remote.
GE's sale includes indoor and outdoor lights, so you can control things in and around your home. The GE LED + color Changing Light Bulb has 10 color options and can adjust to cool or warm white light. The smart switches on sale can be controlled with smart assistants like Google Home and Alexa and come in a variety of different styles.
If you're not in the market for smart lights, you can pick up the GE Grow Light Bulb at a discount to help you grow plants indoors.
More Black Friday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.