With Black Friday now well underway, this is the perfect time to add to your smart home setup, or perhaps to begin building one for the first time. One essential element of any smart home setup is smart light bulbs, and right now at Amazon, you can save up to 50% off this range of GE Smart Light Bulbs, Switches, and Indoor Grow Lights.

There's a range of LED lightbulbs, switches, and even indoor lights for growing plants. Thanks to the deal, you can pick up an LED+ color changing light bulb for as little as $7.99! There are also energy-efficient lights with sensors that work to come on whenever it gets dark outside, which means they only come on when you need them. Check out the full range below!