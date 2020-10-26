LEGO has been on a roll lately with new LEGO Harry Potter sets, like the massive new LEGO Diagon Alley set and the Hogwarts Castle Astronomy Tower set. Now, with Black Friday just a few weeks away, we're starting to see all-new low prices on select LEGO sets including LEGO Harry Potter sets. This latest deal on the LEGO Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Knight Bus is truly the first early Black Friday deal that LEGO collectors and Harry Potter fans won't want to miss.
Today Amazon has the 403-piece set on sale for $25.99 when you clip the coupon on its product page. That saves you nearly $15 off its regular price of $40 and brings this set down to its lowest price in history.
Almost $15 Off
LEGO Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban Knight Bus
Hop aboard the Knight Bus as featured in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. This 403-piece set comes with minifigures of Harry, Stan Shunpike and Ernie Prang, as well as some fun details for fans of the series like a tiny shrunken head.
$25.99
$39.99 $14 off
This building kit lets you re-create the 3-level Knight Bus as seen in the film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. It comes with a few accessories such as a packed trunk, swinging chandelier, and beds for the riders, and it has a removeable roof. Three minifigures are included with the set as well, including Harry Potter, Stan Shunpike, and Ernie Prang. It even comes with a tiny shrunken head accessory.
If you're looking for more gifts for the Potter fan in your life, even if that's yourself, one new release you won't want to miss is this illustrated edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by Minalima. This book was created by the graphic design team who worked on the Harry Potter films and is currently on sale for just $24.43 at nearly $14 off its full price. This book features interactive paper elements for a more immersive telling of the story.
For more on this year's Black Friday, visit our guide to Black Friday 2020 where you can already get a look at some early Black Friday deals that are live right now. We should be seeing more Black Friday LEGO deals soon.
