Are you in the market for a great fitness tracker? Then you're in luck because our undisputed top pick — the Fitbit Charge 5 — is currently on sale for $50 off as an early Black Friday deal.
Typically $179, the Fitbit Charge 5 is available for $129, making it one of the best Black Friday Fitbit deals available. And we expect this price to last through Black Friday.
The Fitbit Charge 5 may look like a normal fitness band but has nearly all of the health sensors you'd expect in a premium fitness smartwatch like the Fitbit Sense. Along with built-in GPS, HRM, blood oxygen (SPO2), NFC payments, sleep tracking, and 5ATM water resistance, you also get an EDA sensor for temperature & stress readings and an ECG sensor for detecting irregular heartbeats. You'll learn everything you need to know about your body from a 0.5oz band on your wrist.
Available in three stylish color options — Steel Blue/Platinum, Black/Graphite, or Lunar White/Gold — the Fitbit Charge 5 is a great purchase for yourself or a way to win the holidays as an amazing gift.
When are the Black Friday Fitbit Charge 5 deals?
The Fitbit Charge 5 previously went on sale in early November for the same price: $129, before returning to full price. Fitbit hasn't announced the official timing of this latest deal, so it could hypothetically go back to full price before Black Friday on November 27. But we expect this same price to be available on Black Friday itself.
So, if you plan to buy the Charge 5, there isn't really a reason to wait. We'd be surprised if the price dipped below $129, already a significant discount on a premium tracker.
Where will the best Black Friday Fitbit Charge 5 deals be?
Every Fitbit Black Friday deal we've seen has been the same across every major retailer. The same goes for all of the Black Friday Fitbit Sense deals, for example. So clearly, Fitbit is controlling deal prices and isn't giving better deals to any one site.
Because of that, you can simply buy the Charge 5 from whichever retailer you prefer, as it should be available for $50 off across the internet. If you don't have a favorite, we've collected a few sites with consistent Fitbit deal prices below.
- Amazon: Always ready with Fitbit deals and usually has plenty of stock
- Best Buy: $50 off with extended return window
- Walmart: Deal reserved initially for Walmart+ members
- B&H Photo: Comes with free expedited shipping
