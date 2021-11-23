Are you in the market for a great fitness tracker? Then you're in luck because our undisputed top pick — the Fitbit Charge 5 — is currently on sale for $50 off as an early Black Friday deal.

Typically $179, the Fitbit Charge 5 is available for $129, making it one of the best Black Friday Fitbit deals available. And we expect this price to last through Black Friday.

The Fitbit Charge 5 may look like a normal fitness band but has nearly all of the health sensors you'd expect in a premium fitness smartwatch like the Fitbit Sense. Along with built-in GPS, HRM, blood oxygen (SPO2), NFC payments, sleep tracking, and 5ATM water resistance, you also get an EDA sensor for temperature & stress readings and an ECG sensor for detecting irregular heartbeats. You'll learn everything you need to know about your body from a 0.5oz band on your wrist.

Available in three stylish color options — Steel Blue/Platinum, Black/Graphite, or Lunar White/Gold — the Fitbit Charge 5 is a great purchase for yourself or a way to win the holidays as an amazing gift.

When are the Black Friday Fitbit Charge 5 deals?