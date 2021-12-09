Best USB-C Adapters in 2022

The downside to owning the newest and sleekest computers and smartphones is the lack of ports they come with. To do something as simple as listening to headphones while charging your phone, you'll often need an adapter. We recommend using the EUASOO USB C Adapter Hub, which provides several functions that used to be standard on previous computers. There are plenty of other adapters out there if you want one that offers a specific function.

Best Overall: EUASOO USB C Adapter Hub

If you need to use a USB-C adapter for multiple reasons you might as well purchase one of these babies. Adapter hubs tend to be more expensive, but that's due to all of the additional functionality they bring. They're basically designed to make modern devices, especially computers, backward compatible with several other devices. This particular adapter hub gives you access to 10 different functions: three USB ports, a USB-C charging port, an HDMI port, an Ethernet connection, a VGA port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an SD card slot, and a microSD card slot. It's pretty universal and should help you out in just about any adapter situation.

The most obvious thing to be aware of with this adapter hub is how bulky it is. Adapters with fewer functions won't take up as much room and will, therefore, be more portable. The company does provide a carrying pouch to make transporting it easier, though. Additionally, the company only offers it in one color, so you won't be able to pick what it looks like.

Best HDMI Adapter: Uni HDMI Adapter

If you're looking to share your screen on a TV or projector from your smartphone, laptop, or iPad Pro 2018 then this is the perfect adapter to use. It supports up to 4K resolution at 60Hz so your visual quality will be excellent as long as the device you're using has a decent resolution to begin with. You don't have to worry about installation since this adapter works automatically when plugged into any device. It also has a sleek design that won't take up a lot of space and comes with a pouch for further portability.

The one thing you'll need to be cautious about is the amount of power this device pulls. It won't matter much if your laptop is charging while using it, but your phone could quickly run out of juice while streaming. Uni only offers this adapter in one color, so you won't be able to choose what it looks like.

Best Card Reader Adapter: Uni USB C MicroSD Adapter

This Uni card reader adapter allows you to insert both SD and MicroSD memory cards. You don't have to worry about inserting too much memory since the adapter can handle up to 2TB of memory at a time. You'll be able to use it with several devices including select smartphones, laptops, and computers.

The adapter is built well, with the ends being covered in aluminum and a metal finish, while the cord itself is covered with a durable nylon. It's nice and compact so you can store it at your desk without taking up too much space or even take it with you on business trips or outings. It also comes with a carrying pouch to make transporting it easier.

Best USB 3.0 Adapter: Syntech USB C to USB Adapter (2-Pack)

We love how compact and simple these adapters are. You won't have to worry about protecting any cables since it directly turns any USB-C port into a USB 3.0 port. It comes in a two pack, so you can have a designated adapter for two different devices, or get one for you and one for someone else in your household. They even come in three different colors so you can pick the color you like best: silver, gold or space grey.

The only thing you'll need to worry about is losing them. Since they are so small they can easily be misplaced or even stepped on. These are one of the adapters on this list that don't come with a travel pouch so you might want to purchase one.

Best Lightning Adapter: USB-C to Lightning Adapter (2-pack)

If you're looking to sync data or charge a device, this adapter will be very helpful. It handles transfer speeds up to 5Gbps without needing any software installation. It's incredibly compact so you can easily bring it with you wherever you go. What's more, it comes with keychains so you can attach the adapter to your backpack, purse, keys, or Lightning cable for easy access. This also makes it harder to lose than some other compact adapters.

Just note that this adapter doesn't handle audio or video conversion, so you won't be able to listen to music or transfer video using this dongle. It also only comes in the one color so you won't be able to choose between different options.

You must adapt

There are plenty of different USB-C adapters out there for a number of different uses. When researching which ones to place on this list, we considered price, the most important adapter functions needed, and any extra conveniences each product offered. Our comparisons helped us determine which were the best of the best.

For those of you who plan on using multiple adapter functions, we highly recommend getting the EUASOO USB C Adapter Hub. Yes, this adapter hub is more expensive than the other adapters on this list, but it has 10 ports. You'll be able to use a variety of devices, listen to music, charge your phone, and do much more besides.

