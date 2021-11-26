Although the UK doesn't celebrate Thanksgiving, Black Friday is a global phenomenon. And that means British mobile networks are also getting in on the action. If you're in the market for a new Android phone this Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, we've rounded up the best offers from all the major network operators -- covering everything from big name flagships like the Galaxy S21 and Pixel 6 to lesser-known bargains.
These are our curated picks for the very best deals you'll find at the UK networks this Black Friday.
UK Black Friday Android phone deals: EE
The UK's largest network has just about all major Android phones discounted on its site this Black Friday, with significant savings on its two-year 5G-enabled plans.
Samsung Galaxy S21
EE is offering Samsung's flagship phone for up to £22 per month off. Those savings are based on a two-year plan for £44 per month with a £30 upfront cost. Other discounted plans include £39 per month (£30 upfront) for 100GB, or £37 per month (£50 upfront) for 40GB.
Google Pixel 6
Our current pick for the best Android phone for most people is available with savings of up to £18 per month. That gets you a 128GB Pixel 6 for £30 upfront and £31 per month (down from £49) with 40GB of data. Alternatively pay a little more for the discounted 100GB plan that's £10 upfront (down from £30) and £35 per month (down from £49). Unlimited data is also available for £42 per month (down from £54) with a £10 upfront fee.
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Step up to the Pixel 6 Pro and you'll pay a little more each month: £45 per month (down from £59) and £30 upfront for the 6 Pro with 40GB of data. 100GB sets you back £49 per month (down from £63). And to pair unlimited data with your Pixel it's £54 per month (was £64), though with a reduced £10 upfront fee.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
EE isn't offering any upfront deals on the Fold 3, but you can save £500 (or £20 month on your airtime bill) when you trade in an older device. That'd push the cost of the Fold on a 40GB plan to £69 per month, 100GB for £73 per month or unlimited for £78 per month.
UK Black Friday Android phone deals: Vodafone
In addition to lower monthly prices, with typical savings of £312 over three years, Vodafone is offering some pretty substantial savings when you trade in an older handset as part of your new phone plan. Vodafone subscribers can save £600 over the life of the contract on phones like the Galaxy S21, Pixel 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 3.
Most of Vodafone's deals are valid until November 29.
Samsung Galaxy S21
Voda's Galaxy S21 prices start at £17 per month and £29 upfront, and you can save another £288 when you trade in a Galaxy S10, S10 Lite, S10+ or S10e.
Google Pixel 6
Vodafone will sell you a Pixel 6 starting at £26 per month with a £9 upfront fee, a saving of £312. Save another £96 when you trade in a Pixel 5 or Huawei P30 Pro.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
The most expensive phone on offer is yours for £41 per month with a £49 upfront fee. And, as with the Galaxy S21, you'll save another £288 when you trade in a Galaxy S10, S10 Lite, S10+ or S10e.
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Vodafone's Pixel 6 Pro prices start at £36 per month and £29 upfront, which can be reduced as low as £21 when trading in an eligible handset. That's a little more than the standard Pixel 6, but just as tempting an offer.
Xiaomi 11T Pro
Xiaomi's latest affordable handset can be yours for £33 per month and £29 upfront. And to sweeten the deal, Voda will throw in a free Mi Electric Scooter 1S, valued at £449.
UK Black Friday Android phone deals: O2
Most of O2's Black Friday deals run until December 8, with savings of up to £400 on big-name Android phones on the network's 36-month device plans. As always, O2's plans are customizable, with the ability to balance upfront cost, monthly fee and data allowances. Trade-in your current phone and O2 will give you up to £100 off most devices when you start a new contract.
Google Pixel 6
O2 has the regular Google Pixel 6 available for £20 upfront and £23.66 per month, on a typical 3-year device plan with 30GB of data. Data-hungry Pixel fans can bump up to 60GB for £33.65 per month.
Samsung Galaxy S21
Samsung's entry-level S21 will set you back £30 upfront and £35.88 per month at O2, down from its previous monthly cost of £40.99 per month for a 60GB plan. Unlimited data starts at £42.88 per month, down from £53.99 previously.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
The top-end S21 Ultra is yours for £50.66 per month, with the same £30 per month upfront fee for a 60GB plan. You can go unlimited for £57.66 per month, and save another £150 when you trade in your old phone.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung's flippy boi is down to £41.39 per month on O2, with a £50 upfront cost on a representative 60GB price plan. You can save up to £250 with a trade-in when you pick up a new Flip 3 on O2.
Oppo Find X3 Pro
Oppo's current flagship is a pretty great deal at £36 per month and £30 upfront with 3GB of data, even if the savings are more modest than other phones on this list. You can also save £144 on the Find X3 Pro with 40GB, which goes for £42 per month and £30 upfront.
UK Black Friday Android phone deals: Three
Three's Black Friday deals are pretty simple: they give you a new phone and plan with 50% off your bill for the first six months, plus a gift card of up to £100 when you switch. The carrier also offers also a pretty attractive SIM-only deal with unlimited data with the same six-month discount, plus a £50 gift card.
Samsung Galaxy S21
Three offers the standard Galaxy S21 for £29 upfront and £21.50 for the first six months. That'll get you unlimited texts and minutes and 100GB of data to play with. As with all Three's Black Friday deals, the price goes back to normal after month seven.
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Three has one of the more tempting deals we've seen for the S21 Ultra -- just £32 per month for the first six months on its 100GB plan. You'll pay a higher £100 upfront fee, though Three's also offering a £100 gift card when you switch.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
The Flip is definitely one of the more expensive phones around, on account of its unique form factor and folding display. Three's deal is pretty decent though: the Flip is yours for £28 per month for the first six months, and £49 upfront with 100GB of data.
OnePlus 9 Pro
The OnePlus 9 Pro is a great all-round flagship phone with quick charging, fast performance and some excellent Hasselblad-branded cameras. And for the first six months you'll pay just £24 when you start a new contract on Three.
UK Black Friday Android phone deals: Carphone Warehouse / Currys
Carphone Warehouse / Currys Mobile has a wide array of offers for on-contract handsets, mostly offered through its partnership with Vodafone. Currys splits your bill between your phone and service plan, letting you save if you want to pay for the device upfront. Typically you'll pay for the handset over 36 months, with a 24-month service plan.
Google Pixel 6
The standard Pixel 6 is available through Currys on a 36-month Vodafone plan starting at £27.08 per month with 50GB of data. The retailer has all three colors of Pixel 6 available with 128GB of storage. Pixel 6 devices are £100 off, and come with a free Nest Hub 2nd gen.
Google Pixel 6 Pro
The pricier Pro-grade Pixel is on sale at Currys for £37.25 per month with a generous 160GB of data through Vodafone UK, though the free Nest Hub 2nd gen offer doesn't apply to this model, unfortunately.
Samsung Galaxy S21
Samsung's base model flagship will cost you £32.44 per month when you buy it on a 100GB data plan. And you'll also get 15% off a Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Buds when you buy, or 20% off a Galaxy SmartTag.
