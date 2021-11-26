These are our curated picks for the very best deals you'll find at the UK networks this Black Friday .

Although the UK doesn't celebrate Thanksgiving, Black Friday is a global phenomenon. And that means British mobile networks are also getting in on the action. If you're in the market for a new Android phone this Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, we've rounded up the best offers from all the major network operators -- covering everything from big name flagships like the Galaxy S21 and Pixel 6 to lesser-known bargains.

UK Black Friday Android phone deals: EE

The UK's largest network has just about all major Android phones discounted on its site this Black Friday, with significant savings on its two-year 5G-enabled plans.

Samsung Galaxy S21 EE is offering Samsung's flagship phone for up to £22 per month off. Those savings are based on a two-year plan for £44 per month with a £30 upfront cost. Other discounted plans include £39 per month (£30 upfront) for 100GB, or £37 per month (£50 upfront) for 40GB. Save £480 at EE Google Pixel 6 Our current pick for the best Android phone for most people is available with savings of up to £18 per month. That gets you a 128GB Pixel 6 for £30 upfront and £31 per month (down from £49) with 40GB of data. Alternatively pay a little more for the discounted 100GB plan that's £10 upfront (down from £30) and £35 per month (down from £49). Unlimited data is also available for £42 per month (down from £54) with a £10 upfront fee. Save £480 at EE Google Pixel 6 Pro Step up to the Pixel 6 Pro and you'll pay a little more each month: £45 per month (down from £59) and £30 upfront for the 6 Pro with 40GB of data. 100GB sets you back £49 per month (down from £63). And to pair unlimited data with your Pixel it's £54 per month (was £64), though with a reduced £10 upfront fee. Save £336 at EE Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 EE isn't offering any upfront deals on the Fold 3, but you can save £500 (or £20 month on your airtime bill) when you trade in an older device. That'd push the cost of the Fold on a 40GB plan to £69 per month, 100GB for £73 per month or unlimited for £78 per month. Save £240 at EE

UK Black Friday Android phone deals: Vodafone

In addition to lower monthly prices, with typical savings of £312 over three years, Vodafone is offering some pretty substantial savings when you trade in an older handset as part of your new phone plan. Vodafone subscribers can save £600 over the life of the contract on phones like the Galaxy S21, Pixel 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Most of Vodafone's deals are valid until November 29.

UK Black Friday Android phone deals: O2

Most of O2's Black Friday deals run until December 8, with savings of up to £400 on big-name Android phones on the network's 36-month device plans. As always, O2's plans are customizable, with the ability to balance upfront cost, monthly fee and data allowances. Trade-in your current phone and O2 will give you up to £100 off most devices when you start a new contract.

UK Black Friday Android phone deals: Three

Three's Black Friday deals are pretty simple: they give you a new phone and plan with 50% off your bill for the first six months, plus a gift card of up to £100 when you switch. The carrier also offers also a pretty attractive SIM-only deal with unlimited data with the same six-month discount, plus a £50 gift card.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Three offers the standard Galaxy S21 for £29 upfront and £21.50 for the first six months. That'll get you unlimited texts and minutes and 100GB of data to play with. As with all Three's Black Friday deals, the price goes back to normal after month seven. Save £465 at Three Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Three has one of the more tempting deals we've seen for the S21 Ultra -- just £32 per month for the first six months on its 100GB plan. You'll pay a higher £100 upfront fee, though Three's also offering a £100 gift card when you switch. See at Three Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 The Flip is definitely one of the more expensive phones around, on account of its unique form factor and folding display. Three's deal is pretty decent though: the Flip is yours for £28 per month for the first six months, and £49 upfront with 100GB of data. Save £336 at Three OnePlus 9 Pro The OnePlus 9 Pro is a great all-round flagship phone with quick charging, fast performance and some excellent Hasselblad-branded cameras. And for the first six months you'll pay just £24 when you start a new contract on Three. Save £321 at Three

UK Black Friday Android phone deals: Carphone Warehouse / Currys

Carphone Warehouse / Currys Mobile has a wide array of offers for on-contract handsets, mostly offered through its partnership with Vodafone. Currys splits your bill between your phone and service plan, letting you save if you want to pay for the device upfront. Typically you'll pay for the handset over 36 months, with a 24-month service plan.

Google Pixel 6 The standard Pixel 6 is available through Currys on a 36-month Vodafone plan starting at £27.08 per month with 50GB of data. The retailer has all three colors of Pixel 6 available with 128GB of storage. Pixel 6 devices are £100 off, and come with a free Nest Hub 2nd gen. Save £100 at Currys Google Pixel 6 Pro The pricier Pro-grade Pixel is on sale at Currys for £37.25 per month with a generous 160GB of data through Vodafone UK, though the free Nest Hub 2nd gen offer doesn't apply to this model, unfortunately. Save £110 at Currys Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung's base model flagship will cost you £32.44 per month when you buy it on a 100GB data plan. And you'll also get 15% off a Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Buds when you buy, or 20% off a Galaxy SmartTag. Save £100 at Currys