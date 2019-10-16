Despite being a "relic of the past", the iPhone SE has been garnering some more attention as of late. Part of that is likely due to Apple's continued support for the smaller handset. It even received the latest iOS 13 update! With the small form factor, this is a move away from the smartphones that are just getting bigger and bigger.

The Moto G line of smartphones is arguably the company's best offering to date and the G6 Play is a great example as to why. The 5.7-inch HD+ display looks great for watching videos, and the combination of 3GB of RAM and 16GB of storage means that you will be able to handle multi-tasking easily. As for battery life, Motorola packed in a 4,000mAh battery which is rated for up to 36 hours.

Although the Galaxy S9 was released in 2018, it still holds up against the test of time. Samsung has made repeated efforts to keep this smartphone relevant through software updates and it shows. With the S9, you get a 5.8-inch Infinity Display while keeping the traditional rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. There is also an IP68 water resistance rating.

Apple's decision to release the iPhone XR left some scratching their heads, but it turned out to be a fantastic option for those who wanted to save money. Instead of using the OLED display reserved for flagship iPhone's, Apple turned to an Liquid Retina LCD panel, which helps provide industry-leading battery life. Plus, you get the benefits of flagship iPhones with Face ID, the A12 Bionic chipset, and a great camera.

Don't want to deal with all of the extra frills and cost for a "flagship" like the Note 10? That's where the Galaxy S10e comes into play with its 5.8-inch Infinity Display, dual-rear camera system, and all-day battery life. This phone gives you all the benefits of a flagship Galaxy smartphone with Samsung's additional software features at just a fraction of the price.

Google's Pixel 3a could be one of the more surprising releases this year since it included many of the best features of its flagship brethren at less than half the cost. The 3a includes the same camera you get on the Pixel 3, including Night Sight functionality. You would be hard-pressed to find a better phone with such a great camera at this price point.

The LG V35 ThinQ is for those who want a flagship experience without turning to big names like Samsung or Apple. The handset sports a dual-camera system, along with a gorgeous 6-inch QHD OLED display. Those cameras have some extra goodies built-in with LG's AI Cam, which can analyze your surroundings and give you recommendations.

The Galaxy Note 10 is our favorite unlocked smartphone from Walmart and for good reason. With its massive 6.3-inch display, 3,500mAh battery, and 256GB of internal storage, this behemoth is sure to last you throughout the day and keep up with anything you throw at it. That's not even taking into account the included S Pen!

Walmart may not be the first place you think of when it comes to picking up a new smartphone, but the big-box retailer is working on changing that as it continues to offer the latest and greatest phones to hit the market. We have found some of the best smartphones you can get unlocked, for Straight Talk, or for those who want a prepaid phone.

When it comes to picking the "best" smartphone from Walmart, you would be hard-pressed to find a better option than the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. This powerhouse device has all of the latest specs, along with a beautiful design and the included S Pen. The S Pen alone is reason enough to consider the Note 10, especially if you are a power user of any kind.

However, when you look past the likes of Samsung and Apple, you will find options from LG and even Google with the Pixel 3a. When Google decided to bring the Night Sight camera functionality to its budget smartphone, the Android world rejoiced. It is really tough to find another smartphone in this price bracket that can compete with what the Pixel 3a does for night photography.

Finally, when it comes to the "ultra" budget market, you get great phones like the Moto G6 Play, which comes with a massive 4,000mAh battery. This alone will ensure that you will never run out of battery until you are near a charger. Even the iPhone SE is a great pick if you want to test out iOS without reaching for one of the fancy new flagships. Or maybe you just really like the old design, and you can rest easy knowing that Apple has yet to abandon this phone with the recent release of iOS 13.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.