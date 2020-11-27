Upgrading your smart home during Black Friday? There are so many devices around these days pretty much everything in your home should be controlled by your phone, your voice, and on a schedule. If it's not, then it's probably just because you've been looking for the right deal, right? Some of these devices, especially the more advanced ones like smart thermostats or smart lights, can get rather expensive. Well, today is the day for you then. And the smart home deals have been huge so far. Whatever you're looking for, we've got the difinitive list right here.

If it's a smart home device worth mentioning and it's on sale for Black Friday, we've got it listed right here:

Just to let you know I played pretty fast and loose with what constitutes a "smart home" device here. To me, if you can access your voice assistant that can then control your smart home, that's sometimes good enough to be a smart home device in and of itself.