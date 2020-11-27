Upgrading your smart home during Black Friday? There are so many devices around these days pretty much everything in your home should be controlled by your phone, your voice, and on a schedule. If it's not, then it's probably just because you've been looking for the right deal, right? Some of these devices, especially the more advanced ones like smart thermostats or smart lights, can get rather expensive. Well, today is the day for you then. And the smart home deals have been huge so far. Whatever you're looking for, we've got the difinitive list right here.
If it's a smart home device worth mentioning and it's on sale for Black Friday, we've got it listed right here:
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-Gen) | $18.99 at Amazon
Alexa is built into this 3rd-generation Echo Dot smart speaker, giving you the ability to ask for the news, voice control compatible smart home devices, and stream music from various services like Amazon Music and Apple Music. It's over 50% off right now.
Amazon Echo Dot (4th-Gen) | $28.99 at Amazon
Amazon recently announced the all-new Echo Dot (4th-Generation) smart speaker and it's getting its first direct discount for Black Friday. Score on for just $29 now, a 42% savings.
Ecobee Smart Thermostat | $199 at Amazon
You can use the smart sensor to help you find the perfect temperature for the important rooms in your home. The thermostat has dual-band Wi-Fi, far-field voice recognition, a touch display, and the ability to work with all smart homes. This is a $50 saving.
Ring Alarm Starter Kit with free Echo Dot | $119.99 at Amazon
Pick up the Ring Alarm starter kit at its regular price of $80 off via Amazon and you'll score a free Echo Dot smart speaker with the purchase. That allows you to use Alexa to voice control whether your alarm is armed or disarmed.
Ring Video Doorbell | $69.99 at Amazon
The new second-generation Ring Video Doorbell gets almost all the new features from the Ring Video Doorbell 3, all without raising the price. It's a great way to improve the privacy and security of your home without breaking the bank.
Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Philips Hue Bulbs | $271.93 at Amazon
Amazon is offering a free Echo Dot smart speaker and two Philips Hue smart bulbs with the eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi system currently, or you can grab a free Fire TV Cube with the eero 6 Pro.
Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulbs (3-pack) | $99.99 at Amazon
Control these smart bulbs using the free Hue Bluetooth app on your phone or tablet. You can even control them with a voice assistant like Alexa or Google Assistant. Today's deal saves you $35 off the 3-pack's regular cost.
Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener | $24.99 at Amazon
Control this smart garage door opener using an app on your phone. It now allows for free in-garage delivery of Prime orders with Key by Amazon in select areas, and you'll even score a $30 Amazon credit when you place your first order for in-garage delivery and use code KEY30!
iRobot Roomba E5 | $249 at Amazon
The Roomba E5 is ideal for pet hair, carpets, and hard floors too. When this model runs low on battery, it can charge itself back up so you never come home to find a dead robot in the middle of a messy floor. Today's deal saves you over $130 off its regular price.
Amazon Echo Show 5 | $44.99 at Amazon
This 5.5-inch smart display lets you check the weather, watch movie trailers, listen to music, and control smart home devices with Alexa. It's 50% off at $45 right now, its best price ever.
Google Nest Hub | $49.99 at Best Buy
Pick up the Nest Hub 7-inch smart display with Google Assistant at a $40 discount via Best Buy for Black Friday. This device lets you watch YouTube, stream music, check on the weather and news, control compatible smart home devices, and more.
Google Nest Hub Max | $179.99 at Best Buy
This is the larger version of the Nest Hub smart display. It features a 10-inch display and a built-in stereo speaker system with a 30W subwoofer. Today's Black Friday deal saves you $50 off its regular cost.
Amazon Echo (4th-Gen) | $69.99 at Amazon
The all-new Echo (4th generation) smart speaker is also getting its first-ever discount for Black Friday. You can save 30% on one and drop it down to its best price yet.
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential | $24.99 at Best Buy
You get a simple alarm clock look from the LED display that also provides some other basic info like weather and date. Along with the essential clock info, there's a boost of a smart speaker with Google Assistant as well. The helpful built-in nightlight is a nice feature for middle of the night ventures down the hall. It's $25 off.
iRobot Roomba i7+ | $799 at Amazon
The Roomba i7+ can empty itself for up to 60 days at a time and lets you schedule or manually start cleanings using an app on your phone. This model is great for homes with pets as well, as it's able to capture 99% of cat & dog allergens. Right now you can save $200 off its regular price.
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | $17.99 at Amazon
The Fire TV Stick Line is a fantastic entry-level streaming device, perfect for any TV and any room. This is the best discount we've yet seen on the 2020 streaming device.
Amazon Fire TV 4K | $29.99 at Amazon
This Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K can do everything the standard Amazon Fire Stick can, but in 4K UHD. Unless you have zero plans to own a 4K TV anytime soon, it's worth upgrading to this upgraded model.
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones | $278 at Amazon
Sony's new XM4 headphones just came out in August! These are truly Sony's best noise-cancelling headphones yet, and now they're on sale for Black Friday at their lowest price we've ever seen.
Sonos Move | $299 at Amazon
Sonos Move is a battery-powered smart speaker that lasts up to 11 hours and recharges via USB-C or with the included base. Control it with the Sonos app, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, or your voice with Alexa. It has an IP56 rating for weather resistance and comes in black or white at $100 off.
Google Home Max | $149.99 at Best Buy
Google's best-sounding smart speaker is now discounted by $150 at Best Buy for Black Friday. This premium speaker can stream music from various streaming services and lets you voice control compatible smart devices.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | $139.99 at Amazon
The Galaxy Buds Live deliver fantastic sound and active noise canceling in a sleek, bean-shaped design. They're built to last, with 8 hours of internal battery life and up to 29 hours using the charging case. Today, they're available for $30 off.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II | $199 at Amazon
The Bose QC 35 II are no longer the newest headphones in Bose's lineup, but they continue to be an easy recommendation — especially when they're on sale. The QC 35 II still manage to deliver excellent noise-canceling, great audio quality, and reliable battery life.
Sonos Beam | $299 at Amazon
The popular Sonos Beam soundbar is $100 off at Amazon for a limited time. Considering how rare Sonos deals are, this is well worht snapping up
Sony WH-1000XM3 | $226.99 at Amazon
These ANC headphones are super popular, and they don't drop in price often. This limited-time deal from Woot offers them in new condition and takes over $100 off their previous retail price. Note these are the international version, though functionally they are exactly the same as the U.S. version.
Sonos Playbase | $548 at Amazon
The Playbase is an all-in-one speaker and handy TV stand in one product, making for a great compact home theater solution. This is one of the best prices we've seen for it recently and just around $150 off its full price.
Just to let you know I played pretty fast and loose with what constitutes a "smart home" device here. To me, if you can access your voice assistant that can then control your smart home, that's sometimes good enough to be a smart home device in and of itself.
