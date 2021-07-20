Best seated VR accessories for Oculus Quest 2 Android Central 2021

If you've ever played the Oculus Quest 2 while sitting down or for long periods of time, you've probably realized that Facebook's latest VR offering isn't very comfortable to wear. Many of the Quest 2's most popular games, like Beat Saber or Superhot VR, require users to stand while playing. Still, nobody wants to watch Netflix or play Tetris on their feet. If you're looking for a more traditional, seated gaming experience, you'll need a few things to help improve the experience. Here are some of the best seated VR accessories for Oculus Quest 2.

Premium experience at a premium price : Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery and Carrying Case Staff Pick The Elite Strap with a battery delivers necessary comfort, but it also makes extended play sessions a lot more palatable thanks to its built-in battery pack. The ability to charge your Quest 2 as you play makes everything easier as long as you're willing to shell out the cash. Thankfully, the strap comes with a carrying case for your Quest to help ease that sticker shock. $129 at Best Buy Best Gaming Chair For VR : AndaSeat Dark Demon If you're looking for a solid gaming chair, look no further than the AndaSeat Dark Demon. It hits just about every mark that a gaming chair needs, although its detachable pillows might make some shorter users uncomfortable. Otherwise, it delivers nearly anything you could want from a gaming chair without breaking the bank. $370 at Amazon All work and some play : AmazonBasics High-Back Leather Executive Chair If you're in the market for a new office chair to play your VR games in comfort, the Amazon Basics Executive Chair is hard not to recommend. While it doesn't feature some of the creature comforts you might find in other high-end office chairs, its price more than makes up for it. Sitting at the crossroads of comfort and style, it has nearly everything an office chair needs for an unbelievable price. $157 at Amazon Bringing some balance : DeadEyeVR Universal Battery Kit This universal battery pack serves as a solid alternative to the Elite Strap with a battery. If you experience neck strain after playing the Quest 2 for extended periods of time, this battery pack is a must. It acts as a counterbalance to the notoriously lopsided Quest. So not only will it help offset the Quest's topheaviness, but it also makes it easier to charge it while you play. $16 at Amazon Playing with power : Anker PowerCore 20100mAh The Anker PowerCore 20100mAh packs a serious punch. It sets the bar for portable chargers since it can hold a charge and has a ton of power. If you're looking for a portable battery to put in the universal pouch, this is the one to beat. Unlike the battery included in the Elite Strap, the PowerCore can easily be used to charge other devices, like a smartphone or a Nintendo Switch. $46 at Amazon In-ear immersion : Logitech G333 VR Gaming Earphones for Oculus Quest 2 The G333 Earphones for VR gaming were built with the Quest 2 in mind. In fact, Facebook and Oculus worked together with Logitech to engineer the best possible audio experience from in-ear earphones. That alone makes these a no-brainer. Quality-of-life additions like Velcro straps to ensure you don't get tangled up in the cord while playing on your Quest 2 are just icing on the cake. $49 at Amazon Over-the-ear but not overboard : Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset for Oculus Quest 2 If you're looking for something more immersive, need some better bass, or just want to block out the rest of the world, the G PRO Headset for the Quest 2 is another headset perfectly suited for the Quest 2. It's harder to recommend than the more lightweight G333s since putting on over-ear headphones might put too much weight on your head. Still, if you're looking for a step-up in audio quality or just have loud roommates, the G PRO is the pair of headphones for you. $100 at Amazon

Just keep in mind...

Many gaming accessories promise the moon but deliver a pebble, especially ones that aim for a specific gaming audience or a category of games. VR accessories are no different. There are a lot of handy accessories for the Quest 2 out there. Still, since we're talking about using them while sitting down, you should absolutely keep in mind that comfort and functionality for seated use will trump everything else here. That's why it's hard not to recommend the Quest 2 Elite Strap or the DeadEye universal battery kit.

The bottom line is that the Quest 2 just isn't comfortable, and while it might not be a problem in a brisk 15-minute session of Beat Saber, sitting down for over an hour to watch a movie on Netflix in VR shouldn't have to be painful. Both head straps solve the problem in different ways. If the Quest 2 is already a bit heavy for your taste, I recommend the Elite Strap with a battery. If you're okay with tacking on some extra weight, the universal battery kit will help offset the uncomfortable, imbalanced Quest.